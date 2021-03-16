From cow sheds to beacons of success

How ironic is it that an Island Scholarship winner can produce generations of academic underachievers! This year’s list of CAPE scholarship recipients has once again demonstrated the superb performance of denominational schools. There’s a high probability that the SEA Top 200 list will reveal the same.
The time for government schools to “catch up” has long expired. Yet the Government insists, probably by some miracle, that state schools can be elevated to the status of denominational schools, so long as denominational schools are axed. This would be a grave mistake.
There was indeed a time when government schools outperformed denominational schools. But by 1966, just four years after Independence, this trend was reversed. Eric Williams’ contempt for the colonial education system and his desire to destroy its “structures” saw him dismantle the system, only to replace it with something that was worse. If something isn’t broken, you don’t try to fix it, and Eric Williams has destroyed our education system beyond all repair.
Perhaps it is only poetic justice that government schools have sunken into a bottomless pit. Eric Williams demonised all denominational schools, but he had a particular disdain for the Hindu schools. The infamous “cow shed” remark is often told, but how many are aware that Williams also accused the Maha Sabha of teaching Hindi to promote racism?
When Canadian missionary John Morton arrived in Trinidad to set up the Presbyterian churches and schools, he took it upon himself to learn Hindi in order to attract recruits. Morton was so fluent that he became the island’s official translator, and even wrote a book of hymns in Hindi. Inasmuch as Morton saw Hindus and Muslims as “heathens”, he recognised the importance of Hindi.
It may seem odd that Hindi had such a profound impact as late as 1956. But just one decade earlier, 50 per cent of the Indian population was considered illiterate because they could not demonstrate an understanding of English. In fact, this almost disenfranchised the Indian population in the 1946 election.
The language test requirement was assiduously opposed by Adrian Rienzi, and several members of the India Central Committee, only for Williams to return from England a decade later and demonise the community for it.
Prior to Morton’s arrival, Indians did not speak Hindi, but rather a dialect known as Bhojpuri. Standard Hindi was therefore seen as a mark of the learned in the same way Standard English is held in high esteem today. Hindi was taught by the mission (though it was later abandoned) but the price of education was forced conversion to Christianity, which many rejected.
A decade before Bhadase Sagan Maraj united the Sanatan Dharma Association and the Sanatan Dharma Board of Control to form the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha built the first ever Hindu college in Curepe in 1943. Hindi classes were compulsory for all Indian pupils, but the school was open to children of all ethnic and religious backgrounds.
Hindu schools have never discriminated against Creole pupils. African pupils who attended these schools have placed in the SEA Top 200 and have won scholarships. The sole recipient of a scholarship at Shiva Boys’ Hindu College in 2019 was not an Indian male, but an African female. The first pupil at Tunapuna Hindu School (opened in 1952) was an African who later went on to become the principal of El Dorado Secondary.
Yet Williams launched a vile attack on Hindu schools in the 1950s. “Racist”, “political cells” and “cow sheds” have all been used to describe them. This year, Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College was awarded more scholarships than St Joseph’s Convent—Port of Spain, St Mary’s College, Fatima College and Queen’s Royal College combined. Not bad for a cow shed.
Bhadase was always attacked by Williams for his lack of education, but he certainly laid a much better foundation for Sat Maharaj to build upon than what was left by Williams for successive governments.
The work of Sat Maharaj in transforming these schools from cow sheds to beacons of success is beyond admirable. Neither Bhadase nor Sat possessed the intellectual prowess of Williams—though Sat was certainly no academic slouch; but they proved that it does not take a genius to build a successful school, nor is it a one-man show. It takes commitment from leaders, staff, parents and pupils.
The Presbyterian schools continue to be trailblazers, as the coveted President’s Medal went to Hillview College and Naparima Girls’ College. The success of Naparima Girls’ dates all the way back to 1946, when Kathlyn Smith became the first female to win an Island Scholarship in modern studies and the first person to do so that did not attend QRC or CIC. For many years now, the school has bested the oldest secondary school, St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain, and Hillview College outperforms CIC, Fatima and QRC.
While the Presbyterian and Hindu schools have taken over from the Catholic schools as pillars of academic excellence, government schools continue to be white elephants. There is, however, one State school that must be commended. Couva Government Secondary continues to be a model of a successful government school. The seeds planted by Vernon Ramesar continue to bear their fruit, as the school outperformed CIC, Fatima and QRC this year.
The next few weeks will most likely see the usual rabble-rousers try to make this year’s winners feel bad about their accomplishments. None of them will address the policy nightmares responsible for the decline of government schools. But, if given the chance, one may show up at Torrib Trace Presbyterian to cry racism. Winning a scholarship is an extraordinary feat and no one should ever have to apologise for being successful. Congratulations to all scholarship winners.
Jean-Claude Escalante
Belmont