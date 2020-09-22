In days of old when you could not solve a problem, the “ole people” used to say “sense make before book”. What an applicable reminder this is in the fight against Covid-19.
With the war funds exhausted and remedies spent, administrators lend an ear to common sense.
If six-foot social distancing, wearing masks of no specific dimension, and trying to sanitise every spot on the planet were the solutions, Covid-19 would have disappeared by now and the waves ceased.
Where has our team failed?
1. With over 300,000 people with diabetes, admit the hazardous environment we have and the welcoming party for Covid-19.
2. Enlighten the public about the occurrence and harnessing of natural diseases. This is part of the true education system.
3. Nature’s immune system has always been the perfect defence against all outbreaks of disease, as it will be against Covid-19. Not emphasised.
4. Money is the one common medium that is touched by over 90 per cent of the population daily. A potential spread? Overlooked.
5. Blaming the 25- to 49-year-olds and bar owners is admitting your ignorance of the virus and arrogance to try other remedies.
6. Make your statistics predictive based on our trend. If the entire population is tested, how many positive cases (approximately 30,000) and deaths (approximately 1,600) could we expect?
To be forewarned is to be forearmed. The population will respond better.
7. The regulations are unscientific, not specific and pay little attention to the consequences and so do not strengthen our arsenal against the virus. We are weakened instead.
8. Too many resources are devoted to rehabilitating the afflicted, rather than establishing “wellness centres” to keep the population healthy. Your parallel healthcare system is really an extension of the traditional hospitals.
Think of the many athletes and health-conscious individuals who have been deprived of the opportunities to pursue well-being by your conversion of the racket centre. Tennis is given the green light, but the racquet centre remains a step-down facility.
9. The population, realising how clueless the experts are in this germ warfare, have become more afraid of the seeming inability to manage the situation than the virus itself. We pity the confused state of our leaders.
10. To wait on a vaccine is to engage in a nuclear war with bows and arrows.
11. Your strategies are not in sync with the best practice. So, let’s open up the outdoor spaces, encourage open-air activities and truly give the population the responsibility of developing immunity to fight anything infectious.
Lennox Francis
Couva