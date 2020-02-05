Stuart Young’s “meltdown” in the Parliament is—what’s the word I’m looking for?—pathetic, sad, revealing? I don’t know. But what Stuart Young has conveyed to the citizenry, as far as the escalating crime is concerned, is: I’m clueless, but it’s not my fault; the UNC is to blame, for they have given contracts to known criminals; so what if the PNM has as well?