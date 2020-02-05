The pressures of public life and colossal blunders have seemingly taken a toll on Minister Stuart Young.
Reminiscent of the fabled character Don Quixote, Young is now lashing out at imaginary enemies of his precious PNM Government.
On a now daily basis Young dons his suicide vest in the same manner of mindless bombers from the Middle East. His mission is to seek out the infidels and detonate his verbal assaults on all within earshot.
What has really caused this?
In his early days he could be seen in company with the Attorney General, at parties and fetes, at Camp Cumuto and even singing Bollywood compositions.
Stuart Young was the go-to man of his leader and soon he eclipsed his peers in the Government. He travelled all over the world signing contracts and being involved in negotiations which were clearly not in his remit.
He even took over the role of PNM Rottweiler. He snarled and barked at the Opposition. He introduced into the national vocabulary the expression “unpatriotic” to describe all opposition voices.
He made reckless and outlandish statements and was in no way deterred by the multitude of nearly daily criticism of editorials from the newspapers.
He was unstoppable.
Sadly for him, his credibility is now at ground zero. His record as Minister of National Security is now at ground zero.
His fall from grace is a tragic end for someone so young who promised the moon and the stars but could only deliver ground zero.
He will not be missed.