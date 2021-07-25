From vaccine beggars to vaccine donors?

The Covid-19 pandemic hit us in March 2020 and we would have felt overjoyed as the world began to vaccinate by December 2020.
The Caricom region heavily relied on the COVAX facility, formed in September 2020 to ensure all countries got a supply of vaccines quickly, especially lower income countries. How did reliance on COVAX work out for us?
I think it has failed the lower income countries and if we had continued to wait on that source alone, we would have only received a maximum 40,000 doses up to present time.
This was also another factor that delayed Caricom governments from seeking alternative sources of vaccines earlier. So by March 2021 when the more developed countries were already vaccinating their people, we were just realising that we needed to get into the begging and purchasing rat race.
When it came to our leaders, “vaccine leadership” took a back seat to the tit for tat between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
The PM said he was not going to beg for vaccines but not long after would have to eat his words and through Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne was able to secure some vaccines from India. The Opposition Leader sought to steal the Government’s thunder when she claimed responsibility for India gifting us the vaccines. This was later dispelled by the Indian High Commissioner as he praised the wonderful relationship between our governments.
Our government eventually was able to secure 800,000 doses of Sinopharm from China. While many, including myself, think that the contractual agreement between our government and China’s should be made public, we must give credit to them for securing a quantity which could bring us close to herd immunity. If I am not mistaken, we also are the only Caribbean country to have received such a large shipment of vaccines in one transaction.
Is there vaccine hesitation?
On Thursday PM Rowley shared the concern that we may have more vaccines than people willing to take them.
Several effective vaccines are available globally but the uptake has been slower than required. About 18 million doses are currently being administered daily, down from 18.6 million two weeks ago. Given that most vaccines must be administered in two doses, this means that it will take over two years to vaccinate 80 per cent of the world’s population if this vaccination rate is sustained.
We need to assess why our population is hesitant to vaccinate. As of last Friday we had 179,882 persons fully vaxxed and 308,661 who are recipients of a first shot. So what we are looking at is about only 479,000 who we can assume will be fully vaxxed by end of August. For herd immunity we need in the range of one million to be fully vaxxed.
Some factors contributing to slow vaccination rates:
1. Access to the vaccines. Getting an appointment, getting reliable transportation from the very rural areas to these vaccine centres.
2. Fake news on social media. The misinformation has been rife with a strong push from anti-vaxxer sentiments worldwide.
3. Vaccine brand preference. Many want the choice of having the best vaccine, in most cases, Pfizer BioNTech.
Suggestions to increasing vaccination rates:
1. Make the vaccines a lot more accessible. Even though we have expanded the mass vaccination centres and created two drive-through locations, we can expand further. Securely distribute to pharmacies and doctors’ offices, especially in rural areas.
Government can also use the public transportation service to provide free rides to vaccination centres. Elected MPs and councillors should go on vaccination drives throughout their respective areas to encourage citizens to vaccinate and facilitate access.
2. The Ministry of Health and private sector should offer incentives to vaccinate. Food vouchers from popular franchises, hampers, healthcare products and other benefits which would combat misconceptions about the available vaccines.
3. Influential persons in society should be encouraged to publicise their own personal vaccinations, from political leaders, religious leaders, opinion leaders, artistes to social media influncers. The country appreciated PM Rowley publicly taking “the jab”, showing vaccine leadership. The country would love to be encouraged by the Opposition Leader also taking “the jab” sometime soon.
Even after 75 per cent of the world is vaccinated, however, we will not be finished. According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, a third “booster” dose of the vaccine is likely to be needed within a year, in order to ensure continued immunity amid new virus variants. Simply put, we should be planning to vaccinate the world annually, and we are on track to take twice as long. That is a recipe for an endemic virus.
Currently, the US is battling a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” as the Delta variant sweeps across the continent.
Let us not be in a position where we end up being vaccine donors, disposing of unsubscribed vaccines doses just before they expire. The vaccines have been saving lives and the science is accurate. We all need to work together to make the vaccination process faster and more efficient, it would leave us far better off and able to survive this pandemic. A return to some semblance of normalcy is within our grasp. Let’s save lives first and leave the posturing for post-recovery.
Ramona Ramdial
Former minister and member of Parliament