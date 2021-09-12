Frustration over delayed recreational facilities

This is an open letter to Mayor of San Fernando Junia Regrello and the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC), on behalf of those people who share similar views and concerns and all those who have expressed frustration at the slow pace of delivery of recreational facilities ongoing and promised to the citizens of San Fernando.
Just recently, it has become very difficult, near impossible, to communicate with the mayor regarding the slow pace of progress and complete lack of updates regarding Skinner Park and the Lady Hailes Avenue boardwalk.
Also in question is the total lack of attention of the promised accommodation for sea bathers of San Fernando and environs. This promise was made at the last public consultation at City Hall.
Many people are going out of their minds and walking around in a daze as to what to do to experience outdoor activities.
Club riders and recreational cyclists may or may not choose to use the roads to ride. This may not be the right choice for obvious reasons. The boardwalk is eagerly awaited as is some kind of facility or accommodation for sea bathers.
San Fernando has a long history of producing good swimmers, we do not want this tradition to die. Thousands of sea bathers who depend on swimming and water exercise need this form of exercise to rehabilitate limbs and general health.
The call is for updates and more information regarding public projects that have been promised. The call is also for the distinct disconnect between the Mayor’s Office and the community to be remedied to function as in the past.
Joel Quintal
San Fernando