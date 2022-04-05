“Fuel and food” is the cry out there by many nations and many people. Protests seems to be happening all over the world for these two things.

Let us be thankful to God that we are not like some other countries which are having daily protests for these two commodities. A thankful heart will open doors.

We also cannot sit back and ignore the writing on the wall, especially in the area of fuel and food shortage. This is made even worse by the war that is taking place between Russia and Ukraine. Do not for one moment think T&T is isolated.

I am appealing to all those who have the power to do something, to connect with the right sources. We need prudent negotiation with our Caribbean counterparts.

While our confidence is in God, it is that same God who gives men the wisdom to act wisely and put things in place to advert any present danger.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

Danger of inflatable pools

The recent tragedies involving children in inflatable pools should alert everyone to the risks attached to these ­recreational items.

The first point to recognise is that no matter how shallow the pool, water and children are a risky combination. Children can lose their footing or even faint, fall and get into trouble.

The UWI’s quiet storm

A veritable culture of sexual harassment is said to have been allowed to mushroom at the St Augustine campus of The UWI, with officials there now scrambling to find their way around it.

Distressed women have been complaining for years about the unwanted approaches, the insulting comments and, in fact, the terrifying attitudes of some men in senior positions.

Deal with ­low-hanging lines on Henry Street

I would like to bring to the attention of the authorities responsible for the maintenance of overhanging lines that there are lines causing concern in the vicinity of a popular gents store on Henry Street, Port of Spain.

There are some low-hanging lines east of the exit/entrance of the store which can cause serious injury to pedestrians.

The idea of meaningful work

The scholar Mary Warnock has contended that work is a proof of human freedom. But I know a fella in Arima who feels free when he does not have to work. I think we have a whole generation of citizens who love the freedom of pretending they are working early in the morning, and being paid for it. You get the shadow, the rituals of work, from them, but not the substance.

Prof Ryan’s greatest influence was in polling

I read several tributes to the late Prof Selwyn Ryan. He influenced generations of scholars of all stripes from the 1970s till now. He wrote on many topics, including on African nationalism.

He was the most eminent influential Africanist scholar who trained many budding academicians. We met several times at ISER, St Augustine campus, talking about ethnic politics in Trinidad and opinion polling. The country looked forward to his weekly political commentaries and his polls relating to elections.

Reduce subsidy on inter-island ferry

I embarked on a mid-semester getaway to Tobago via the inter-island ferry with my fiancée, and I was very satisfied with its efficiency, reliability, and punctuality. Fortunately, I sailed on the APT James to Tobago and the Buccoo Reef returning to Trinidad.

Minister Rohan Sinanan, have your jacket, you will get away this time. The inter-island ferry travel service is first-class. Those two vessels are in incredible, immaculate condition; no issues with parking, comfortable seating, fully functioning A/C, and a good taste of movies.