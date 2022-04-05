“Fuel and food” is the cry out there by many nations and many people. Protests seems to be happening all over the world for these two things.
Let us be thankful to God that we are not like some other countries which are having daily protests for these two commodities. A thankful heart will open doors.
We also cannot sit back and ignore the writing on the wall, especially in the area of fuel and food shortage. This is made even worse by the war that is taking place between Russia and Ukraine. Do not for one moment think T&T is isolated.
I am appealing to all those who have the power to do something, to connect with the right sources. We need prudent negotiation with our Caribbean counterparts.
While our confidence is in God, it is that same God who gives men the wisdom to act wisely and put things in place to advert any present danger.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan