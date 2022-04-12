Fuel increase...it could be worse

I have to admit I am scared to see ignorance has reached so far and pervaded the environment with negativity that our politicians are becoming more and more helpless. By the way, I have no political DNA.

As a former business manager, I feel sad that many people of T&T are yet to understand the country is facing huge economic trouble ahead, especially when the energy switch is completed to combat global warming, now a serious threat to mankind.

The Government did the right thing with a gasoline subsidy when energy prices soared and we had a refinery running then, but this is no more.

The present reality is that the subsidy cannot be afforded, and neither can the Government rape the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund forever and ever, because people want cheap gasoline to live in a fool’s paradise.

The country is not owned by the Government either, but us the people. The job of politicians is to manage the country properly, and I admit that a part of the past can be faulted. We cannot live in the past forever, though; the past cannot be recalled, and should be left in the past where it belongs.

Because the country is owned by the people, it is we who have to face and bear the rising costs, and that ­includes everything imported these days, many of which are unnecessary.

The absorption of half the increase in imported fuels is a magnanimous gesture by the Minister of Finance, and as good citizens we must try to understand the situation and support his effort, especially as there are options now and I daresay it could be worse. Criticism, I think, is now the country’s biggest enemy. We must wake up to a fast-changing reality and face facts, otherwise there will be no future hope for all of us and our children.

Start inventing, investing and working hard now, dear T&T. Rise to your independence—it is the only way out of the global mess.

Peter S Moralles

Cascade

