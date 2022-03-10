Fuel price hike will be a big blow

With the war going on between Russia and Ukraine, there is a great possibility that fuel can go up in Trinidad and Tobago.
Word is already out there to brace for an increase in prices—food, for example.
We are having a tough time with the cost of living in T&T. If, for any reason, fuel goes up (at the pump), that would be putting the icing on the cake.
T&T simply cannot afford more increases in basic commodities and services.
I believe it will be more accurate to say certain sectors of our population will feel the effect of the increase of fuel more than others at this present time.
Removal of gas subsidies will hurt even more those who are already struggling to make ends meet.
Let’s face it—many of our citizens have not received an increase in their salaries for decades, but the cost of living keeps going up at a rapid rate, especially within the last two years.
Many have entered a new circle—poverty.
As we are all aware, poverty is a catalyst for the increase of crime in a country where people will do what is necessary to survive.
I appeal to those who are responsible for setting prices at the pump—please avoid any increase, knowing the domino effect this will have on many citizens across T&T.
Times are tough right now for thousands of our citizens in T&T, and any additional pressure can push many to that breaking point.
Fuel increase at this time can be very rough. Let us see how this can be avoided.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan