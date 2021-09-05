Full support for Angus Eve as head coach

I wish to extend congratulations to our most capped football player of all time, Angus Eve, on his appointment as head coach of the T&T senior men’s national team and the men’s Under-20 national team.

Let this praise also be shared with his technical and auxiliary staff, present and future. As par for the course, criticism, and a demand for results on the pitch will be nothing new to the Gaffer, but, I’m sure he already has his tactics in his back pocket.

Let this be the beginning of a developing a pool of talent and refining experienced players for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League 2022, CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 and FIFA World Cup 2026.

As for the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee, I am calling on Robert Hadad to provide excess resources to coach Eve, his staff and players, men, women, and all age groups.

Resources include salaries and medical facilities, emphasis on salaries. Soca Warriors, we won’t tolerate excuses other than a biased referee as we have made enough mistakes in the past to learn from.

We press on! All the best Angus Eve! Soca Warriors to the World!

Kendell Karan

