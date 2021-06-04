Fundamental freedoms in SoE

What is the meaning of “security of the person” and “right to liberty” in a state of emergency (SoE)?
The “security of the person” is a basic and most fundamental of all human rights (as guaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights), and involves the liberty of the person, the right not to be unlawfully detained, or the right to be detained only with due cause or with due process.
These human rights of our citizens are enshrined in the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago 1976 which (by Section 4) recognises fundamentally (among other rights) “the right of the individual to life, liberty, security of the person and the enjoyment of property”, and the right not to be denied these freedoms except by due process of law.
At the outset it is worthy to state that despite a state of emergency, the rights and liberties of citizens must still be fully respected, and the security of the individual must be protected at all costs (outside of the detention of the person for due cause), so that police officers are not to act hastily, rashly and arbitrarily.
Under international law by Article 9(1) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the Charter provides protection to liberty and security of person, and states further that no one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest or detention.
The ICCPR was adopted by the General Assembly of the United Nation in December 1966 as proclaiming principles for the recognition of the dignity, equality and rights of all members of the family and as “the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world”.
In 1978, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights was ratified by Trinidad and Tobago as part of its adherence to international laws and conventions. Therefore, the rights and freedoms set out thereunder form part of our domestic law also.
In interpreting the new regulations put in place, therefore, the salutary principles of fundamental freedoms of the individual (that exist under normal conditions) must be departed from, only in very exceptional circumstances in a state of emergency.
For example, the fundamental right of persons to exercise in private developments/gated communities, as opposed to public parks/streets or around the Savannah in Port of Spain, is dependent on whether they are permitted to “exercise” or “run” or “play sports” outdoors under the present state of emergency guidelines.
By Regulation 3(1) of the Emergency Powers (no 2) Regulations 2021 Legal Notice 176 of 2021, it is prescribed that between the hours of 5.01 a.m. and 8.59 p.m. every day “a person shall not... (m) participate in any team sports, (n) participate in outdoor sports or exercise in public places or...”
Further, Regulation 2 defines “public place” to mean “any highway, street, public park or garden... any public bridge, road, lane, footway... to which, for the time being, the public have or are permitted to have access whether on payment or otherwise”.
Based on those new rules, the legal principles in place locally and as adopted internationally, it is opined that a person cannot be detained for exercising or playing outdoor sports (involving walking, running, stretching and matters associated therewith) if done in non-curfew hours (ie, between 5.01 a.m. and 8.59 p.m.) on private property/community/development/private roads that are not automatically accessible by members of the public. So that, so long as (non-paying) restrictions are in place for access, these parts cannot be deemed “public places”.
On the other hand, all forms of exercise/sport playing/team activities are banned on public streets and in public areas.
Further, and more importantly, based on international convention, general law and the rule of law, a person cannot be detained in a state of emergency without due cause or reasonable suspicion (in a public or private area). From legal principles, such “due cause or reasonable suspicion” include:
1) non-compliance of a penal order of the court (criminal or quasi criminal),
2) grounds that the person has committed or is about to commit, or is committing an offence (for example, failing to wear masks in public or other specified areas),
3) grounds of spreading an infectious disease (as is applicable at present in “Covid parties” and other gatherings).
During this legally sensitive and highly charged period, and because of the suspension of certain aspects of our Constitution, all parties (citizens, police and army personnel) must exercise restraint and be lawfully minded at all times.
Additionally, in accordance with Article 4(1) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights:
1) our local laws/regulations must only authorise removal of our citizens’ human rights only in genuine emergencies (as is occurring at present),
2) this strict limitation on the enjoyment of human rights should only be imposed on the citizens of our country so long as the situation demands it,
3) even under a state of emergency, we are still bound by the principles of legality and the rule of law.
(See “Human Rights in the Administration of Justice: A Manual on Human Rights for Judge, Prosecutors and Lawyers”, Page 825; published 2003.)
Yaseen Ahmed
via e-mail