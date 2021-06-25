Funds flow from feteing

When we think of the economy we think about the holistic economy of our country. But what if I told you there is a basic economic principle of feteing and Carnival. From the supply and demand for tickets to the maxi driver transporting the patrons to the corn soup lady outside the venue; the event industry has an economy of its own which has been defunct for the past 14 months.
For the average eye that only sees a fete as a six- to eight-hour period of euphoria for its patrons, but the true economic life cycle can run for an average of four months.
Four months before the day of the event, the organisers will meet to begin conceptualising what this event will look like.
From that day the micro-economy begins forming as a basic budget is developed, the graphic artist is contacted, the printer is put on notice, the sound and lights men begin checking their inventory and the infrastructure company looks at maximising the space.
Those are just some of the primary vendors who will come into play but there are many more persons who are involved.
As time passes, the primary vendors begin to spread their reach and, depending on the nature of the project, sub-contractors may be solicited to ensure that work is up to standard.
While most of these vendors may not see the total cash value of their work until the event is over, the money begins to move. When tickets go on sale, the monies that come in are used to begin to secure services which are deemed most essential, the venue downpayment, the mobilisation costs for the sound system, lighting, infrastructure and artistes.
Meetings with the Fire Service and Police Service are nervous moments which can cost the event co-ordinators a sizable portion of their budget. But this is another conversation that we can have at another occasion.
With vendors working assiduously to ensure the logistical, aesthetic, marketing and stationary aspects of the event are handled to the standard of the co-ordinators; there are parts which may not seem intertwined or connected but are key to the process.
Retail stores which double as ticket outlets are now abuzz with activity as patrons begin securing their personal amenities while simultaneously securing tickets.
Our culture is one which welcomes new outfits for each event as we don’t want to be seen in the same thing twice when we post to our social media feeds. From new clothes to new shoes to a new hat; money continues to move.
Whether the event has an in-house food service or not, the groceries, the markets, the poultry and the packaging businesses are now brought into the mix as the caterers and the mobile street vendors are beginning to stock up on supplies.
These supplies will be used to prepare and serve food to patrons at the cost to the promoters (all-inclusive events), sell food to patrons outside the venue before, during and after depending on the location of the vendor.
The groceries serve more than one benefit as some persons may purchase their chasers or alcohol here, while others may visit their village wholesaler. The money continues to move.
As the event draws closer, logistics moves from the eyes of the co-ordinator to the eyes of the patron as we begin to figure out how we are getting to and from the event. We all want to enjoy ourselves at the event so we either solicit the services of a maxi driver or taxi or compensate a friend to make sure we’re safe and don’t incur the cost of a breathalyser ticket.
Venue setup moves at a pace and more able bodies are brought on board to make sure the venue is able to hold as many patrons as possible in a safe environment.
Security services are now added to the fray as protecting the assets of the vendors becomes priority and as time draws close to the event the need for security amplifies, peaks during the event and decreases while persons secure their assets when the event is completed.
Similar to the global economy, there is a black market side to the event economics—scalpers. Numerous attempts have been made to “cancel” this part of the economy but there’s always a way that it tends to thrive. Purchasing low-cost tickets and selling them for an initial 100 per cent turnover is the norm with this, but the reality is that there is an inverse relationship between time elapsed and return on investment.
Money continues to move swiftly from the hands of the co-ordinators to the vendors at the various levels, the security services and the entertainers to ensure the unseen and unknown transactions that create the unrivalled sense of euphoria for patrons go off without a hitch. Even during the event, the patrons continue to move cash in its truest physical form or through chits to ensure they are taken care of with food and drink.
As the event ends, the loose ends are slowly tied up as co-ordinators begin closing off balances with suppliers and sharing up profits among themselves or reinvesting in the business for future events.
The economics of events was an interesting observation before Covid-19 brought the industry to a screeching halt. It will be a totally new economic experience as we navigate the reopening of an industry that unknowingly was responsible for a wealth of economic activity.
I do hope that after reading this you have a greater appreciation that feteing has financial gains for one and all.
Aaron Williams
San Fernando