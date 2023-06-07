Citizens are crying out every day for better roads. I often travel on the main road to the Iere Village Mosque, which has been designated as a national heritage site by the Minister of Finance. I do not exaggerate when I state that the road feels as rough and stormy as when I pass through the Bocas.
The Minister of Finance has found $3.4 million to pay for a Caricom symposium at the Hyatt, which has had zero impact on crime, when the Minister of Works cannot find funds to repair roads. Even worse, more than $1.3 million was allocated for banners, set design and the media.
Public relations take precedence over basic public road maintenance, and we wonder why there are so many traffic accidents.