Furious, playful, always unifying

The Office of the President joins with Trinbagonians the world over in mourning the demise of one of our greatest bards, Black Stalin.
Prolific as well as profound, Leroy Calliste’s extensive body of work reveals what was a deep commitment to and respect for the Caribbean man.
At times furious (“Bun Dem”), at others playful (“Feelin’ to Party”), always unifying (“Caribbean Man”), Black Stalin’s compositions were sharply thought-provoking, resonating among Caribbean people as he chronicled our experiences and urged unity as we faced our common future.
The five-time Calypso Monarch was recognised for his contribution to culture when he was bestowed a national award, the Hummingbird Medal (Silver), in 1987.
On behalf of all citizens and on her own behalf, Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes ORTT, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, offers her deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of “Dr” Leroy Calliste, Black Stalin. May he rest in eternal peace.
President Paula-Mae Weekes