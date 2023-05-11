Further enquiries into permits for firearms dealers

I read in the newspaper recently the response from Barbados officials on the Brent Thomas matter, and from my initial perception, it appears that this could be a case of “taking one for the team”.
This apparent admission of guilt, or more precisely, “falling short of applicable legal norms” and thus supposedly taking blame for what transpired in Barbados, would only be one side of the story. The other side must be told by our own Government officials, who I do hope don’t attempt to use this admission by their Barbados counterparts as some sort of “get-out-of-jail-free ticket” to absolve them from any accountability and responsibility.
It is very difficult to conceive that an ASP and/or Snr Supt, or any department within the Police Service (TTPS), for that matter, can negotiate with a foreign government or its officials to execute such an important and sensitive exercise without the knowledge and involvement of senior government officials. We must not even consider if that were the case because that cannot and ought not to happen in any democratic society, and no amount of rhetoric by these politicians, both local and overseas, should convince us otherwise.
Other than this, I am curious how this enquiry has unfolded. With my very little experience in investigation, one would think in such a case, the investigator would want to commence investigations from the beginning of the apparent wrongdoing. If the river is dirty, the best way to find out where the filth is coming from is to start from its source and work your way down to the point where the water begins to get murky.
It appears that the TTPS, and by extension the Government, has this tendency of late to commence investigations or enquiries halfway along the course—it happened with the FUL enquiry by Justice Jones, which commenced only for the period when Gary Griffith was the commissioner of police, as to infer that before him everything was above board. Really?
And now, in this matter, it appears that the investigator didn’t go where this whole fiasco apparently began, on the desk of the Commissioner’s office.
Was Mr Thomas charged for the possession or tendering of forged documents? This will indicate that the investigators enquired into the authenticity of the permits and had reasonable cause to believe they were fraudulent and/or unlawfully obtained.
In the absence of this, what is the TTPS saying? Is it that they are not concerned whether the respective commissioners (including acting) did in fact issue the questionable permits and thus acted outside and contrary to the law, and for which they ought to be held accountable?
Or is it that the investigators’ main and only concern was that this individual, Mr Thomas, was not entitled to engage in such a transaction, whether or not any other dealer was so allowed? There is even word that there may be some precedent of similar permits being granted previously; if so, it will turn this entire wind of confusion into a public debacle of tornado wind-speed proportions.
Enquiries at the Customs department may be able to shed some further light on this very gloomy state of affairs, for it would not be wise to place all reliance on the records held by the TTPS, in light of what has transpired with the corruption that was exposed in the now-infamous Firearms Section.
In the end, two wrongs don’t make a right, and if previous firearms dealers escaped detection of this transgression of the law, that would not absolve Mr Thomas of culpability, but it will definitely put a little more credence to the suspicion of the “agent provocateur” theory and also warrant further enquiries into the granting of all such permits, which will include the interviewing of the respective commissioners.
Of course, they will have to be cautioned and informed of their rights to silence and to consult an attorney of their choice; hopefully, it wouldn’t be the lawyer who advised them to grant these permits in the first instance.
Clement Marshall
retired police officer
St Joseph