Gally’s unfinished journey

I have just completed the autobiography of my old friend and former neighbour Everald “Gally” Cummings. All 386 pages of it. I don’t know if Gally read my autobiography Political Encounter 1946 -2016.
However, the first chapter is titled “Early Encounters Creating My Love For the Game”. With all due respect to this national icon, who is not only a football treasure, but a national icon, whose achievements as a patriot is hard to equal, must less surpass; his autobiography should be titled: “Soccer Encounters Nationally and Internationally.”
Before getting into my review, I merely wish to place the following on record. Gally and I are both proud products of Dundonald Street; products of broken underprivileged homes. We are both as described in those days “Savannah peongs”. The Savannah was our escape valve from the limited space we occupied in our “Barrack Occupancy”.
Gally was born on August 28, 1948. I was born on June 14, 1932. I am almost 16 years older than this soccer general, whose career I have followed from its very inception. However, my reason for obtaining a copy of this extremely valuable, informative, detailed and incisive presentation of the life and times of one of our most talented outstanding patriots—sometimes like myself very controversial—continues to be my interest in my fellow citizens, who have made valuable and sterling contributions to the development of our young nation. And the fact that most of them have gone to the great beyond without documenting / recording their lifetime achievements / experiences—leaving us with so many unanswered questions. In a society where reading and writing have now given way to “mauvais langue”, character assassination, false propaganda and misinformation.
It is very difficult, if not impossible to get a realistic analysis / review—of both local and foreign publications—from any of our talk show hosts; with the exception of a few in the print media. In spite of the efforts of Bocas LitFest and the respected Marina Salandy-Brown, such reviews and analyses are conspicuous by their absence.
Publishing a book not only requires a level of discipline, but a cost that is most of the time beyond the author’s pocket. Whatever the subject, whatever the interest, sales are seldom encouraging, far less profitable. I am speaking from my own personal experience. Thanks to the Honourable Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, my publication was made possible, and the copies printed have almost been sold out. I hope Gally’s valuable publication enjoys the same success.
It is a fantastic book that tells the story of a talented citizen who recognised, like myself, very early in life, that talent was useless and unproductive without discipline, commitment, integrity, respect for authority, disregard for rectum smooching and questionable compromising. Self-respect, knowledge and initiative in your chosen career is, and will continue to be the hallmark of your success.
Make no mistake about it. This is a very costly adventure that if not carefully and skilfully managed, can end in failure like so many other great outstanding, talented performers—both at home and abroad—who fell victim to challenges.
Sometimes the insurmountable barriers and deliberate conspiracies orchestrated by family, friends, jealous unscrupulous competitors; aided and abetted by opponents and greedy immoral investors, whose moral compass is guided by money and obscene profit.
Gally, in spite of the many challenges he encountered as a product from an underprivileged family, an early marriage, an inexperienced negotiator, never deviated from the moral compass set by his parents and all those who facilitated and supported him even when the proverbial chips were down. His uncompromising detractors like hired assassins went for his jugular. He refused to join the “Brown Tongue Fraternity”. What an achievement!
It is all recorded in this autobiography. His journey from poverty to stardom. His patriotism. His commitment. And sense of responsibility to his parents, family, relatives and the game he loved so much.
His outspokenness, confidence in himself, capacity for forgiveness and finally to document his still incomplete journey and commitment to our young people; reduces if not eliminates, whatever shortcomings and/or mistakes he made during this unforgettable and rewarding journey that he continues to enjoy.
I enjoyed every page and chapter of this publication and highly recommend it as a must read to all our citizens. Gally is a part of our history. Society must be so informed. All our libraries, schools, and sporting fraternities should acquire this book. Read it and pass it on to those who cannot afford it!
Thank you, Gally. From an old friend, admirer, and neighbour. You once again have made the Dundonaldians proud!
Ferdie Ferreira
Diego Martin
PS: If you are not aware, I once captained a Barefoot Football Side, Dundonald Rovers, that participated in Arthur “Pin” Smith’s Sunday-morning league, where your brother Philbert and Bobby Gilbert played in some of our games.
We won the trophy sometime in the mid-’50s, beating Burkes’s X1 by 1–0.