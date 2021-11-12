Former foreign affairs minister Winston Dookeran shared an excerpt from a lite­r­ary paper “What Gandhi Means To Me”.

Mohandas Gandhi (freedom fighter) is central to the freedom of the life I now have, and, for the many millions of people across the globe in our times. His political journey for truth, justice and liberty for mankind remains the singular expression of his life, and uplifts us each time it rains and when we falter in upholding our public values.

An exceptional leader, perhaps the finest political strategist in our century, Gandhi reminded us of the strength and power of moral philosophy as the anchor for building authentic political movements.

Along with Tagore and Nehru, he showed how philosophy, strategy and the practice of politics are connected in mapping the pathway for political struggles. It was a unique synthesis that led one-time Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh to say in the “Galaxy of Great Leaders” that “few nations have seen such, that within the span of a singular lifetime, leaders and intellectuals such as Gandhi, Pundit Jawaharlal Nehru and Rabindranath Tagore, among others, illuminated our national discourse. Together that generation of national leaders left behind a very important value, the idea of pluralism, the idea of inclusiveness, and the idea of unity in diversity.”

The Mahatma (The Great Soul) for me is an incarnation of divine thoughts, and, his words never fail to teach us that power is sacred, and it is in our own efforts that we can reap “goodness” and provide “light” around us.

The Mahatma spoke through action in raising consciousness among friend and foe in his quest for the dignity of each individual and in the unity of communities. It was in pursuit of this quest that his life provided many moments of inspiration.

Many such moments in this journey were acts of real courage, and in an understanding of the motives of the opponents he faced. His struggle had universal appeal and spread across borders, for it was rooted in the cause of humanity. It came head to head with the powers in the political world order, and even in the systems of ideological divide.

For me, Gandhi’s freedom struggle may have had its theatre in India, but his reach was well beyond those shores. As an apostle of peace among nations, he left an indelible mark in the course of world politics and its history, and a reference point in our never-ending quest for global peace.

