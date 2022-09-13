Gang members seem to be doing police a service

Acting Senior Superintendent Roger Alexander, who recently got promoted, said he would deal with gang-related activities in the Northern Division by reaching out to them and talking to them; and if they don’t listen to the dos and don’ts, they would have a problem.
I remember the former AG pounded his chest in Parliament pre-pandemic, in 2018, amidst protest action outside the Waterfront, championing the anti-gang legislation for which the Opposition gave them support. He said on Hansard that passing that law was the last hurdle to fighting gang-related activities, that they know who the gangs are, where they are located, how they operate, some allegedly possessing MBAs and post-graduate degrees.
So, if the police know who and where the gangs are, how they operate, and can identify gang-related murders and other crimes, why don’t the police go after gang leaders and members?
Because every other crime in T&T is an “uprising” or “retaliation”, to put it in gang jargon.
It appears that gang members picking off one another is doing the police a service.
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas