The ongoing gang warfare in Trinidad and Tobago for control of drug turf between Venezuelan gangs and local gangs has resulted in a volatile situation.
With Venezuelan gangs having access to drug caches in Venezuela, they possess a significant advantage in the drug trade. This has led to intensified violence and increased drug trafficking in the region, causing a rise in crime rates, and posing a serious threat to public safety.
The outcome of this situation is a destabilised society, strained law enforcement resources, and an urgent need for international co-operation to address the root causes and find sustainable solutions to the crisis.