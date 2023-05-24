The ongoing gang warfare in Trinidad and Tobago for control of drug turf between Venezuelan gangs and local gangs has resulted in a volatile situation.

With Venezuelan gangs having access to drug caches in Venezue­la, they possess a significant advantage in the drug trade. This has led to intensified violence and increased drug trafficking in the region, causing a rise in crime rates, and posing a serious threat to public safety.

The outcome of this situation is a destabilised society, strained law enforcement resour­ces, and an urgent need for international co-opera­tion to address the root causes and find sustainable solutions to the crisis.

