The recent proclamations by Ministers Faris Al-Rawi and Fitzgerald Hinds that no gangsters are recipients of State contracts, past or present, is patently false.
They should both know better as both are/have been involved in the Ministry of National Security and the legal framework of the country.
Mr Al-Rawi would know quite well that when attempts have been made to do asset forfeiture checks on gangsters who own large amounts of property and wealth, but no actual active jobs showing sources of income, they always produce company registrations and evidence of State contracts.
He himself has boasted of drafting such legislation which has not been able to be used to any effect.
J Deering
Maraval