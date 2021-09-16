It’s approximately 6.15 a.m. and the garbage truck is making its rounds. The rain is drizzling, but there’s no stopping the pick-up. Somebody has to do it.
I’ve always wondered about garbage men, the ones who actually take the garbage from our bins and toss them into the garbage trucks. Are they human?
No, I am not holding a degrading view of this fundamental segment of my fellow human being. It’s just that I believe garbage men, similar to nurses, but to a much greater degree, have for too long been taken for granted.
Today, nurses are being acknowledged for their dedication, and risks, only because of the present global pandemic. There, nevertheless, still appears to exist an absent-mindedness to the health dangers they, just like garbage men, have faced for generations.
As far as facing health dangers are concerned, it can be justifiably argued who actually faces more dangers in the line of duty.
Added to the dangers of contracting some kind of disease from the duty itself, garbage men also face the risk of busy roadways. Also, their duty requires some degree of physical fitness, as they need to keep up with the steadily moving garbage truck.
Nurses might be provided with more physical protection since they are employees of the State or recognised private health institutions and are represented by trade unions.
Garbage men today, on the other hand, are generally uneducated young and not-so-young men. More so, since picking up garbage is generally viewed as a nauseating temporary duty, representation at a trade union level is simply not there. And given the high literacy we have here in T&T, today’s rising unemployment, added to the number of migrants seeking any type of employment, they are easily replaced.
So here we have a group of human beings who take up our putrid refuse two or three times per week. And neither the State nor recognised private institutions nor trade unions or anyone are recorded at least speaking on behalf of this scorned, mistakenly or maybe purposely undervalued group of human beings.