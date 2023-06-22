Gary a UNC lifeline

In my humble opinion, I think the United National Congress (UNC) has a lifeline that could be useful in saving the party from political collapse. However, in my search, the person most likely to restore confidence and stabilise the party is Gary Griffith.
Recently, Taharqa Obika, the chief economist of the UNC, and other councillors also jumped ship. Perhaps the ship’s captain or the Leader of the Opposition is in deep waters and steering the ship has become extremely difficult, especially when there is a threat of mutiny aboard. I say the captain of the ship is in dire need of an experienced replacement, one with experience and knowledge who could restore hope and progress during turbulence.
Kamla Persad-Bissessar, as captain of the UNC, has sent out a Mayday call for help; this is a distress signal inviting anyone who is interested in forming an alliance with her to contest the next election—the UNC needs a partnership to win.
The UNC won the 2010 general election because the party had enormous alliances that certainly strengthened its chances and obviously propelled it into winning the election.
The UNC had lost two prior general elections because in both instances, there were no partnerships to bolster the chances of winning them. However, she has now affirmed her desire to win an election, and it is necessary to appeal to other smaller factions to join her.
The Mayday call I mentioned before is due to the fact, I believe, that she has re-examined her past successes and failures and has finally decided to change the paradigm. She is the de facto leader of the UNC because of a handful of her devoted supporters who insist that she stay on as their leader, but those are the ones responsible for her demise.
It would be a historic disaster for her résumé if she fails to win the next general election. Frankly, it would be precisely 15 years in opposition; I don’t believe she will be a happy camper thereafter, but the electorate or the people have paid a price for losses.
Let us not forget that Griffith was once a prominent and respected member of the UNC; he was appointed as minister of national security during the tenure of the UNC. And on August 6, 2018, he was appointed police commissioner. He remained as CoP until August 2021, after which his contract wasn’t renewed.
I believed he would be an asset rather than a liability to the UNC if invited by Kamla Persad-Bissessar for talks, but that depends whether the leadership will entertain such a motion to engage Griffith or prefer a compromise.
There are so many calls for her to step down; I do believe she has no reason to totally abdicate from the UNC, but rather be an integral or substantive player in working out an arrangement of accommodation with Griffith. It’s worth trying.
Jay Rakhar
New York