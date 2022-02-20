Gary and his ‘If that was me’ syndrome

The “If that was me in charge” syndrome comes into play whenever something occurs that questions the validity of Government’s response. We are accustomed to hearing former finance ministers enjoying themselves every time Trinidad and Tobago gets downgraded by Moody’s. Intemperate remarks are sometimes made affecting in particular the education, energy, sports and tourism sectors. We just cannot help ourselves walking down that devastating personal avenue named “If only” which runs parallel to the road named “Did not get chosen by the Government for certain positions”.
T&T is a democracy. I term it a raving democracy. Day and night, anybody can gleefully give solicited and unsolicited pieces of advice. Consequently, I was disappointed but not surprised to read the comments/criticisms of former commissioner of police Gary Griffith in yesterday’s Sunday Express (Page 18) that Government failed to utilise existing security systems on 16/02 when the electricity grids serving Trinidad failed.
Griffith’s remarks are made after the fact of a 12-hour electricity failure compounded by loss of water supplies throughout Trinidad. How can we be positive that better could have been done had this gentleman been commissioner of police? Would he have been able to be as effective as now being touted? We will never know what perfection we missed in that total darkness?
It is my personal view that law-abiding citizens far outweigh the numbers of persons who would have gone on a rampage. Total darkness is total darkness. The business elite, affected employees, the general public, all joined with the police to deal with the unexpected shutdown. Millions of dollars were lost by all concerned and answers will be forthcoming after a full investigation.
There is no way T&T can be compared to what happened in foreign when similar events occurred in 2004. The scope of the looting abroad happens because there are so many more people and millions more items that can be stolen. This comparison by Griffith is not relevant to the T&T which is a small Third World country.
We have a sitting Government and a sitting Opposition elected by the people of T&T. It is the remit of the Opposition to find fault even when there is none. It is not in the remit of a former commissioner of police to allegedly pretend that there is an Opposition vacancy for a commissioner of police.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin