I generally think kindly of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, but sometimes he leaves me shaking my head in despair.

If I may be allowed to quote Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh—“No, no, no, no, no, no”, Gary.

Why are you berating the Express for publishing the story about the 23-year-old woman who was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and brutally raped for five hours by Joel Balcon, and the police’s indifference to her complaint?

By some kind of warped reasoning, Griffith takes the Express to task since the story may deter others from making reports to the police.

Huh? Isn’t it good for women to know how the police deal with rape victims? At least they could avoid being doubly-traumatised.

I would have thought the story would have spurred the CoP to have some strong words with his officers, to let it not happen again.

Instead, he directs his venom at the messenger instead of acting on the message.

Then, again, that has been his style lately—going after “easy pickings” instead of directing his energies at tackling/solving serious crime–you know, like seven murders in two days.

But if we are to judge by his actions, not wearing a mask or having 31 grammes of weed are much more serious crimes.

A Charles

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

An unforced error

An unforced error

DESPITE the scramble by the Minister of National Security to explain away the embarrassment of the faux pas in the arrangements for a repatriation flight for Venezuelan nationals in this country, it was an unforced error which ought not to have happened.

Vaccine passports may hold key to tourism’s safe return

Vaccine passports may hold key to tourism’s safe return

From Russia to Singapore, nations around the world are considering providing citizens who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 with digital immunity certificates for domestic and international use. Their principal objective is to stimulate national economic recovery and a gradual return to normality.

When does evil begin?

When does evil begin?

The revelation that Joel Balcon had been charged with 70 criminal counts remains a scandalous indictment of this country. But where in the system is the blame to fall? In the Express of February 4, Anna Ramdass reported an interview with an unidentified attorney who said he had previously represented the man.

The big impact of small things

Crime and the lack of personal security have featured in calypso through the years. For example, Caruso’s “Gun Slingers” (1959) celebrates “beating them [criminals] with the cat”, while Sparrow’s “Royal Jail” (1961) is about revenge, as captured in the line “licks for them criminals”.

Dangerous, unethical move at WASA

I read with shock the recent announcement that the chairman of the Water and Sewerage Authority’s board of directors will also assume the role and function of its executive director/CEO, as recommended by a Cabinet report.

Now, for any common-sense person and junior management student and practitioner, the roles and functions of the board and the CEO are completely different and for the right reasons.

Work on mental health too

Work on mental health too

Perhaps for the first time since the Covid-19 virus struck the global community, there is more than a proverbial light at the end of the tunnel. Favourable results from the roll-out of the vaccines, particularly from Pfizer and the Oxford-AstraZeneca, have shown major cuts in the number of hospitalisations and new infections.