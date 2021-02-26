I generally think kindly of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, but sometimes he leaves me shaking my head in despair.
If I may be allowed to quote Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh—“No, no, no, no, no, no”, Gary.
Why are you berating the Express for publishing the story about the 23-year-old woman who was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and brutally raped for five hours by Joel Balcon, and the police’s indifference to her complaint?
By some kind of warped reasoning, Griffith takes the Express to task since the story may deter others from making reports to the police.
Huh? Isn’t it good for women to know how the police deal with rape victims? At least they could avoid being doubly-traumatised.
I would have thought the story would have spurred the CoP to have some strong words with his officers, to let it not happen again.
Instead, he directs his venom at the messenger instead of acting on the message.
Then, again, that has been his style lately—going after “easy pickings” instead of directing his energies at tackling/solving serious crime–you know, like seven murders in two days.
But if we are to judge by his actions, not wearing a mask or having 31 grammes of weed are much more serious crimes.
A Charles
