I am in full support of Gary Griffith’s reappointment as Commissioner of Police for several reasons.
Firstly, and most importantly, the confidence he has brought back (to an extent) to the Police Service within the last three years has been the result of a Herculean effort. There has been some success thus far in this area.
The trust which the public had in the police was waning rapidly with the many reports of corruption and nepotism rampant within the service.
Secondly, unlike any other police commissioner since Randolph Burroughs we have not seen a top cop “on the ground” fighting crime as Mr Griffith is doing.
A leader must not only be heard but seen by his subordinates and those they serve.
Thirdly, he is one leader who is not only involved in his job as head of an institution but also gets involved in community activities such as football etc. This is something which touches the everyday lives of most citizens.
So, we can say that Mr Griffith is not only a leader of the police; he is also a leader to the nation at large. Our country needs “real” leaders at this point in time.
WKS Hosein
Chaguanas