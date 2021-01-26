I read recently a comment regarding the annual almanac issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
Of all of the grave challenges facing our country the writer was most troubled by the Commissioner of Police and the number of times he was featured in the almanac. One might have thought the logical thing would be, if you don’t like it, don’t look at it!
Still, one must look upon comments like those with suspicion and perhaps even dismay, that you would busy yourself purely with attacking the character of a man who is quite likely the most effective police commissioner we have had in decades.
Gary Griffith is not just the title he holds, he is the leading police executive and his image represents the brand of the T&T Police Service. As someone who clearly leads from the front, pictures of him on the job are commendable.
In any organisation, it is the leader that inspires confidence. It is quite similar to political parties like the UNC and PNM where the leaders’ images are used to promote the brand of the party. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone criticising Dr Keith Rowley or Kamla Persad-Bissessar for their image being the face and brand of their respective parties. If the PNM or UNC has an almanac, who do we think would be highlighted?
The leader becomes the face of the organisation. As a result, that person’s brand becomes the catalyst for the public to support or reject the organisation.
Quite frankly, in the past two years, our country has actually seen better performance from the Police Service than political parties, but that’s another story entirely.
While space was granted for a senseless rant about the use of pictures in an almanac, I trust that I too will be given space to express an alternate, and perhaps more sensible view.
I will enjoy my almanac and I am told they are in high demand.
Arshad Hassan
via e-mail