Gas deal a mammoth victory for T&T, Govt

The Heliconia Foundation for Young Professionals (HFYP) congratulates Prime Minister Dr Keith Christopher Rowley and the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on its remarkable achievement of the United States’ government’s approval via OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) waiver to develop and monetise the Venezuela Dragon gas field.
This is a significant development for energy security in the Caribbean and Europe, particularly in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, and is testament to the diligence and dedication of this Rowley-led administration. This momentous achievement will bring invaluable benefits to the people of Trinidad and Tobago, including economic growth, job opportunities and other prosperous outcomes.
It is a positive step forward for our country and a stellar example of diplomacy at work. It must never be forgotten that this administration has been careful to preserve long-standing relationships with the United States and Venezuela, even when, in the case of the latter, it was deemed unpopular to do so. We simply cannot and must not separate this successful outcome from the strategic diplomatic decisions taken by this PNM (People’s National Movement) Government over the last few years.
Without a doubt, this is a mammoth victory for our nation and for Caricom. The Heliconia Foundation salutes the Prime Minister and the Government of the Republic of T&T on this outstanding achievement, and with great anticipation it awaits the positive outcomes that are to surely follow for generations of Trinbagonians in the years to come.
Heliconia Foundation for Young Professionals (HFYP)