Gas deal a mammoth victory for T&T, Govt

The Heliconia Foundation for Young Pro­fessionals (HFYP) congra­tu­lates Prime Minister Dr Keith Christopher Rowley and the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on its remarkable achievement of the United States’ government’s approval via OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) waiver to develop and monetise the Venezuela Dragon gas field.

This is a significant development for energy security in the Caribbean and Europe, particularly in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, and is testament to the diligence and de­dication of this Rowley-led administration. This momentous achievement will bring invaluable benefits to the people of Trinidad and Tobago, including economic growth, job opportunities and other prosperous outcomes.

It is a positive step forward for our country and a stellar example of diplomacy at work. It must never be forgotten that this administration has been careful to preserve long-standing relationships with the United States and Venezuela, even when, in the case of the latter, it was deemed unpopular to do so. We simply cannot and must not separate this successful outcome from the strategic diplo­matic decisions taken by this PNM (People’s National Movement) Government over the last few years.

Without a doubt, this is a mammoth victory for our nation and for Caricom. The Heliconia Foundation salutes the Prime Minister and the Government of the Republic of T&T on this outstanding achievement, and with great anticipation it awaits the positive outcomes that are to surely follow for generations of Trinba­gonians in the years to come.

Heliconia Foundation for Young Professionals (HFYP)

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sour grapes from rejected UNC MPs?

Constructive criticism is always welcome in any organisation which has real leadership. Good leaders should welcome such critiques, learn from them and move forward in a positive manner. Weak leaders welcome comments that are favourable to them, to the detriment of the organisation.

Gas deal a mammoth victory for T&T, Govt

The Heliconia Foundation for Young Pro­fessionals (HFYP) congra­tu­lates Prime Minister Dr Keith Christopher Rowley and the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on its remarkable achievement of the United States’ government’s approval via OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) waiver to develop and monetise the Venezuela Dragon gas field.

Kudos to NGC for T&T scenery

I would like to thank the National Gas Company for recently sponsoring a few minutes of the most beautiful photographs of the landscape and seascape of Trinidad and Tobago, every evening, at the start of the TTT 6.30 p.m. news.

Congratulations to their amazing photographer for breathtaking views of the country that are new to us.

Perhaps the NGC could print a book with some of these photographs. It would certainly be a collector’s item.

Our leaders running on empty tanks

In Macbeth, William Shakespeare wrote of an executed rebel, “Nothing in his life became him like him leaving it.” Many of today’s politicians however struggle to embrace an equiva­lent vision of a dignified exit from political life when their time comes.

No more US sanctions? Imagine that

Imagine that!

The United States is giving permission to Trinidad and Tobago to drill and explore for oil and gas in Venezuela.

Back then, when there were the Guaidó issues and United States sanctions, I said that T&T should just continue working with Venezuela. T&T needed the oil and gas.

Venezuela had no markets due to sanctions. But many, including the Opposition, were worried about sanctions by the United States.