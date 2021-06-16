It is reported in yesterday’s Express Business magazine that a Proman employee, at a recent public forum, said he understands “that Gas Strategies’ work has been completed and that a report with recommendations was submitted to the Ministry (of Energy and Energy Industries) some weeks ago.”

The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries is compelled to correct this misinformation and trusts that same is not intentional.

As is publicly known, the Government has been engaged via the ministry, in an exercise examining the gas value chain and this exercise is on-going.

There is no completed report by Gas Strategies. A draft interim position has been submitted to the ministry and it is being carefully studied and considered. There are stakeholders who have indicated that they would like to make further submissions and also there are elements that need further discussion and guidance before moving to the next phase of the exercise of examining the gas value chain.

The ministry is aware that Proman, and some of its companies, continue to be in negotiations with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago and trusts that the appropriate focus will be placed in progressing those negotiations as other similar downstream entities have successfully done.

The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries will continue to progress the gas value chain exercise and provide updates as appropriate.

Ministry of Energy and Energy

Industries

Port of Spain

