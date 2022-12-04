Gender: some considerations

In the face of the “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” campaign, I have noticed some things I think deserve mention. I’ll try to be concise.
1. What is “gender”?
In all of the discussion and surveys I’ve come across from The UWI, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, the TTPS and whatnot, I have not come across a definition for the term.
According to the WHO, “Gender refers to the characteristics of women, men, girls and boys that are socially constructed. This includes norms, behaviours and roles associated with being a woman, man, girl or boy, as well as relationships with each other. As a social construct, gender varies from society to society and can change over time.”
Gender is not a biological construct; it is a psycho-sociological phenomenon. Being a male or a female does not automatically assign a gender, as “butch” lesbians, feminine homosexual men, and the intersex community understand very well.
2. What’s the message?
STAG lager beer, “A Man’s Beer” recently put out an advert in which an attractive man and woman sit in (supposedly) a bar. The man tries unsuccessfully a few times to pop the cork of the beer bottle against a curved surface, only for the woman to grab the beer from him, pull out a can opener, pop the lid, return the bottle, and smile at him. The man kind of acknowledges the deed, and then does... nothing.
If the idea was to make men who drink that brand of lager look like utter fools who can’t even voice their thanks clearly, they did a great job. It was the most un-masculine advert I’ve seen in recent times.
Then there is all of the other electronic and print media I’ve been coming across lately, quoting statistics about men abusing and murdering women. Besides being misleading, all I’m getting is that my entire sex is a danger to females everywhere, just by virtue of being male.
3. The target audience
I see it on TV; I hear it on the radio; I read it in the newspapers. Stories of women being abused and murdered by my sex. I change the station; mute the radio; turn the page. I am over-sensitised to abuse against women, to the point where I’m just getting irritated now.
I’m not going to wear my favourite colour, orange, or march, or whatever, because I’m not the right audience to be targeted by these adverts. Neither are abusive men, by the way.
The target audience is the people who can implement and force positive changes: the creators of legislation; the judges; the law enforcement officials; parents who are most at risk of raising abusive individuals (such as parents who were abused themselves).
Most of these people will not be reached by the methods being employed.
4. The messenger
Of the eight official girlfriends I’ve had, and of the unofficial ones, I’ve never physically assaulted any, and I’ve always tried to make them feel safe and free of abuse, even financial abuse.
I have, however, faced verbal and even physical abuse. And therein lies my issue; while it’s the easiest thing to find women to advocate against GBV, I don’t really see men who speak of being abused but choosing not to return the favour.
Is GBV only about heterosexual women? What about lesbians? Gay men? Transsexuals? Heterosexual men? Are none of these people abused? Do they not have a message for their peers also?
5. Call to action
Telling men to not beat and kill women is not going to stop men so inclined from doing such.
Instead, aim for at least the following:
• Add mediation services, anger management and (where needed) enrolment to Alcoholics Anonymous or other drug rehabilitation programmes to disciplinary actions surrounding GBV, including that “piece of paper” called a restraining order.
• Increase penalties for violations of restraining orders and serious instances of GBV.
• Paternity leave has positive effects on the mental health of both parents, reduces the gender wage gap in households, and has an overall positive effect on children of any gender (more so than with the presence of the mother). Increase maternity and paternity leave to at least six months after birth. This should also be extended to adoptive parents (from the day they adopt).
• Sensitise law enforcement to take all incidents of GBV seriously, including those of the LGBT community.
• Sensitise the public on the availability of parenting classes.
• Introduce adolescents to the idea of how to respectfully engage with the opposite sex, how to gracefully accept and deal with rejection, and what to do if they see instances of GBV.
Start there and, I promise you, it won’t be very long before noticeable changes take effect.
Shabba De Leon
Arima