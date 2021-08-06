How do you change the minds of people who don’t want to take the Covid jab? This question has been engaging Government officials, PR experts, newspaper columnists, radio talk-show hosts and social media commentators ever since the first shipment of Sinopharm vaccines arrived in T&T.
Accurate information has been touted as the panacea that will make people take the vaccine. The problem is people only accept information from sources they trust. So, the first problem is: how do you build trust?
As a few commentators have realised, demonising everyone who is sceptical about the Covid vaccine is counter-productive. To start with, describing such persons as “anti-vaxxers” discredits anyone using that label, since most people who do not want the Covid vaccine have received all 16 standard vaccines and readily given them to their children. Even the term “vaccine hesitant” is also dismissive, since these persons are neither indecisive nor reluctant in their refusal.
Similarly, the portrayal of vaccine scepticism as rooted in lack of information or misinformation is itself erroneous. Vaccine proponents are neither more nor less informed than vaccine opponents—for example, the former tend to have exaggerated perceptions on the fatality rate for the coronavirus, while the latter tend to have equally exaggerated views on the risk of the Covid vaccines.
Finally, there is the appeal to altruism: again futile, because the pro-vaccine spokesmen (particularly politicians and business people) are seen as seeking their own interests in asking others to take the jab for “the good of the country”.
The fundamental problem is that genuine debate about vaccines and related policies is not allowed in today’s climate of fear. Such a debate would not take the answers as already set, but instead seek to discover solutions that are best for everyone’s needs. That can only happen on the basis of good faith and arguments that encompass scientific principles, economic effects and individual preferences.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport