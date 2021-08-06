How do you change the minds of people who don’t want to take the Covid jab? This question has been engaging Government officials, PR experts, newspaper columnists, radio talk-show hosts and social media commentators ever since the first shipment of Sinopharm vaccines arrived in T&T.

Accurate information has been touted as the panacea that will make people take the vaccine. The problem is people only accept information from sources they trust. So, the first problem is: how do you build trust?

As a few commentators have realised, demonising everyone who is sceptical about the Covid vaccine is counter-productive. To start with, describing such persons as “anti-vaxxers” discredits anyone using that label, since most people who do not want the Covid vaccine have received all 16 standard vaccines and readily given them to their children. Even the term “vaccine hesitant” is also dismissive, since these persons are neither indecisive nor reluctant in their refusal.

Similarly, the portrayal of vaccine scepticism as rooted in lack of information or misinformation is itself erroneous. Vaccine proponents are neither more nor less informed than vaccine opponents—for example, the former tend to have exaggerated perceptions on the fatality rate for the coronavirus, while the latter tend to have equally exaggerated views on the risk of the Covid vaccines.

Finally, there is the appeal to altruism: again futile, because the pro-vaccine spokesmen (particularly politicians and business people) are seen as seeking their own interests in asking others to take the jab for “the good of the country”.

The fundamental problem is that genuine debate about vaccines and related policies is not allowed in today’s climate of fear. Such a debate would not take the answers as already set, but instead seek to discover solutions that are best for everyone’s needs. That can only happen on the basis of good faith and arguments that encompass scientific principles, economic effects and individual preferences.

Kevin Baldeosingh

Freeport

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stain on Vincentian democracy

Stain on Vincentian democracy

The news out of Kingstown yesterday was that a woman had been taken into custody, and was being questioned as the suspect in the dastardly stoning and injury of St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves who was struck on the side of his head with a stone.

An exemplary life

An exemplary life

Today, those of us who knew Alexa Khan are celebrating the extraordinary human she was as we bid farewell to her earthly presence.

Do not apply if you cannot comply

The Ministry of Health has to sometimes rely on private medical facilities to care for patients who need specialist treatments/operations which cannot be facilitated at the public hospitals.

Step up effort to save economy

Does anyone remember that little thing called the economy?—you know, that thing that gives us all an opportunity to earn a livelihood and, by extension, put food on our table, a roof over our head, education for our children and everything else?