Get crime under control...or get outside help

I am not against having cameras throughout the country, but why spend $80 million of taxpayers’ money to install cameras, and public servants have not gotten a raise of salary since 2013?
Yes, it might help in fighting the crime situation in the country; it is working in Singapore, China, Japan and maybe other countries because the criminals are more disciplined out there than in our country.
What about the flooding in the country that you all don’t have a clue how to handle? And so many other little things. Maybe some foreigners have gotten the contract to install the cameras in our country and we the taxpayers do not know anything about it.
Imagine only one person has said something about this. Do you all know that the criminals shoot down the cameras? Yes they do.
Why not encourage the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago to put up cameras in their homes that may help fight the crime situation in our country?
The commissioner of police in Broward county in Florida asked all the citizens to put cameras in their homes to help them solve the crimes, and it is working.
We need to try different strategies because the criminals are smarter than the police, as far as I see.
Have more sting operations and stakeouts. What you all think the NYPD did when they got 234 guns off the streets in NYC a few years ago? They did stakeouts in California for one year, watching the gun suppliers bringing in the weapons, and they arrested them, and they prevented 234 guns from reaching the streets of NYC.
The commissioner of police at the time in NYC was Ray Kelly; an NYPD officer called him Superman. Since you all can’t get it right as yet, you all should invite him to Trinidad so that he can advise you all and give you all instructions how to do get it done.
You all need to have some strategic plan which will work.
Why not secure the borders? Why not have more security and cameras on the port to check containers when they come in? Illegal stuff is passing through the port all the time.
Is more than time for you all to get the situation under control, or get outside help. Time is running out, imagine we have more murders than NYC with a population of over eight million people.
What a shame.
It is time to get it right before it is too late.
Modicia Martin