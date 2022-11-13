Get crime under control...or get outside help

I am not against having cameras throughout the country, but why spend $80 million of taxpayers’ money to install cameras, and public servants have not gotten a raise of salary since 2013?

Yes, it might help in fighting the crime situation in the country; it is working in Singapore, China, Japan and maybe other countries because the criminals are more disciplined out there than in our country.

What about the flooding in the country that you all don’t have a clue how to handle? And so many other little things. Maybe some foreigners have gotten the contract to install the cameras in our country and we the taxpayers do not know anything about it.

Imagine only one person has said something about this. Do you all know that the criminals shoot down the cameras? Yes they do.

Why not encourage the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago to put up cameras in their homes that may help fight the crime situation in our country?

The commissioner of police in Broward county in Florida asked all the citizens to put cameras in their homes to help them solve the crimes, and it is working.

We need to try different strategies because the criminals are smarter than the police, as far as I see.

Have more sting operations and stakeouts. What you all think the NYPD did when they got 234 guns off the streets in NYC a few years ago? They did stakeouts in California for one year, watching the gun suppliers bringing in the weapons, and they arrested them, and they prevented 234 guns from reaching the streets of NYC.

The commissioner of police at the time in NYC was Ray Kelly; an NYPD officer called him Superman. Since you all can’t get it right as yet, you all should invite him to Trinidad so that he can advise you all and give you all instructions how to do get it done.

You all need to have some strategic plan which will work.

Why not secure the borders? Why not have more security and cameras on the port to check containers when they come in? Illegal stuff is passing through the port all the time.

Is more than time for you all to get the situation under control, or get outside help. Time is running out, imagine we have more murders than NYC with a population of over eight million people.

What a shame.

It is time to get it right before it is too late.

Modicia Martin

Four Rs in a Laventille school

Reading, ’Riting, ­’Rithmetic, Rounds. Just another routine day in a Laventille school, though this time it was not a drill. But there was a videographer on hand in the classroom to record the event, and to publish it on Facebook; small children scampering under desks assuming the crouch position as practised; bullets to be heard whizzing by; Miss hiding in the cupboard; no word on the whereabouts of the principal. Or the school board.

Get serious about food production

The country is currently facing immense problems, and the authorities who can help avert this tragedy or turn things around seem to be ignoring what is happening.

I speak of the impending threat by farmers to down tools at the present time, as a result of recurring losses from many issues they are facing, especially losses from the incessant flooding. We see them losing crop after crop despite their efforts to try to recover. If farmers do not plant now, we are certainly in for a very bleak Christmas. Is this the “Mother of all Christmases”?

Get crime under control...or get outside help

Putting muscle behind price gouging

The Prime Minister’s warning against price gouging in the wake of ongoing flooding is timely, but unlikely to dissuade anyone from profiteering off the misery of flood-hit farmers and low-income consumers.

The proclivity to exploit consumer need is so commonplace and widespread that what may be considered extortionate pricing elsewhere is generally seen in T&T as normal business practice consonant with the laws of supply and demand. The line between demand-driven price increases and price gouging can be blurry—but in a situation of need resulting from a disaster, hiking the price of necessities such as food and medicine to the point where people cannot afford the basics should be a red flag of the unfairness associated with price gouging.

However, subjective terms such as “unfairness” are no more useful than an epithet, which is why we need muscular legislation that balances the interests of both producers and consumers during disasters. Price gouging during a disaster should be made a crime, but this will only work if farmers and other producers are supported. Criminalising price gouging during disasters would be anathema to the market unless accompanied by clear and speedy financial mitigation measures such as disaster insurance, grants, debt relief, special subsidies and no-interest credit, among others.

Robust disaster legislation would protect consumers from being at the mercy of vendors and businesses. Instead of relying on sellers to exercise their conscience and act in a fair and reasonable manner, legislation would give the Prime Minister’s words real power and allow the State to respond to disaster situations in a structured manner that reduces the scope for poor decision-making influenced by bias, discrimination and partisan political interests. It would also set the rules for the State’s ­response ­regardless of which political party is in office.

In this situation, there would be clear criteria for declaring a disaster, whether at the community, regional, island or national level. A declaration by the Prime Minister would trigger a suite of measures including quick access to funding, release of designated State resources and responses, and the activation of price-gouging laws, among others.

The key question is whether any government would be willing to be so hemmed in by the law that it loses the total discretionary powers it ­currently enjoys to determine when, why, how and to whom State ­resources are distributed.

Patronage, including disaster patronage, is a source of massive political power that is not easily relinquished by governments without pressure from organised public opinion. However, people contending with a disaster and fallout from it should not be held hostage to political vagaries and governments that blow hot and cold depending on their current political agenda.

It has been three months since agricultural areas of Trinidad began experiencing floods on a regular basis as the rainy season picked up speed. With farmers’ crops drowning under flood waters, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein has been all but invisible—a fact probably explained by his social media posts which reveal just how distracted he is by the PNM’s upcoming internal elections in which he is running for the position of treasurer.

Soca on the back Burna?

While we debate if Tobago Carnival with its $17.5 million expense bill was worth it, I want to instead focus on something else that I found curious during the event. It involves the current state and future direction of our soca ­genre.

Leading up to Tobago Carnival, the music scene promised to deliver with the Scarborough Riddim which seemed to perfectly capture the “feel” of Tobago, particularly with two of the most popular songs on the riddim, Shurwayne Winchester’s “To Be Gonian”, and “We Reach” by Zan and Adana Roberts. However, when Burna Boy was announced as headlining the TOMAC event, soca and the Scarborough Riddim took a back seat to Afrobeats.

Leaving us behind

W hen we compare Trinidad and Tobago with some countries which also gained Independence in the ’60s, we get a profound insight into the tragic mismanagement of this country.

Mauritius, population of 1.3 million, attained sovereignty from Britain in 1968. With “no exploitable resources” like diamonds or oil, its prospects were so dismal, Nobel economist James Meade doubted its viability. But outstanding leadership moved that nation from a sugar-based monoculture to a diversified upper middle-income economy involving tourism, finance, textiles, agro-processing and advanced technology, achieving over five per cent annual economic growth for almost 30 years.