The topic of the high crime rate in our beloved country is due to the poverty and utter worthlessness of some of our people. Yes, we know some people are risking their lives and are getting into all kinds of tricks to make money.
Our cost of living has escalated and people can only buy food and not all the unnecessary foolishness at this time of the year. This is a plus, and we should always do just that.
There are sky-rocketing fees for:
• consultations;
• specialists in our country—many of our general practitioners are calling themselves specialists;
• all procedures at private hospitals;
• home care;
• private nursing care;
• medical equipment;
• most of all, medicines.
In Europe and Canada, there is universal healthcare; in the UK, there is the National Health Service (NHS). We came out of a colonial system. How come neither our founding father nor his future administration ever thought about NHS here in Trinidad? The general hospitals and health centres, as we all know, leave lots to be desired. It is hit or miss. You get through today and you’re not so lucky tomorrow.
Get the Dutch to show you how to administrate universal health care and how the pharmacies are managed. Let us get the show on the road for 2023. Everyone has to pay into an insurance system. If we have 1.4 million people and everyone pays, it will work. You pay your doctors well, have all the medical equipment working in the hospitals and clinics. This will help to eradicate some poverty in T&T.
At the same time the Dutch can show you how to manage your waterworks, because Holland, or The Netherlands, was built literally over a lake. It has managed the most lakes and canals in the world. Their population is 1.8 million people.
Many of our administrators have been to that country and have seen it. Do they not ask questions? Everyone or most people also speak English in Holland. All you have to do is ask. Please do not let false pride stop the upliftment of T&T.
Ask for a meeting with the PM Mr Mark Rutte. He’s a nice man, and will assist T&T; if not, he will send the right team to help Dr Rowley and his team, make it right.
Everyone wants to see another nation uplifted. See how he’s apologising to Suriname about the historical slave scene there.
The Dutch are the second largest food exporter in the world; they can show T&T how to get their agriculture right, show you how to create hot houses with wind energy. They create great agriculture and their high-end food is all produced by them, though much less expensive than ours.
The Dutch have very little imported food in their supermarkets.
Let us try to upscale our people and make grocery shopping for food, vegetables and fruits affordable for every single child, woman and man in T&T. This will also eradicate some poverty.
The Dutch and the Germans can also show you how to rebuild your roadways. I have seen highways from mountain to mountain in Germany. Fantastic; that can be done here. Every single road in Holland—and I think they have the best roads in the world—has all the white markings, arrows and signs to show people where they are.
At present the vast number of potholes on our roadways has our people on edge, it has interfered with everyone’s mental state, and perhaps this has contributed to the anger among our people. This should be fixed; this must not be taken lightly.
We need our mental mind to be less stressful for 2023. Let us eradicate mental stress for 2023. Let us get our country looking beautiful for 2023. Happy new year, everyone.