I refer to Michael Scott’s commentary in Tuesday’s Express, headed “Beholden to the 41”, which appears to pit our 41 MPs against the entire population and, in particular, those people he describes as our “civic leaders”.
In his view, this grouping comprises the President, the Central Bank Governor, the Commissioner of Police, the “powerful business leaders”, the presidents and the boards of the T&T Chamber, the TTMA, the Energy Chamber, the leaders of the “30-odd other business groups” along with all the religious leaders and the IRO, the leaders of trade unions and NGOs.
Mr Scott should know his opinions on the “incompetence” of the said 41 “proven failures”, whilst they may be widely held, are not universal. After all, they didn’t get there by guess, nor did they put themselves in Parliament. Literally thousands of people put them there.
His Strategy Institute of T&T (SITT) put out a long list of things “we wish for our country” which, for all intents and purposes, is par for the course; a potpourri menu reflective of Utopia.
I’m not suggesting we abandon hope or give up on efforts to create our very own “Athens of the Caribbean”.
However, if we are to pursue that dream, given the system that exists at present, the first order of business would be to fashion a strategy to install 41 (or a minimum of 23) “competent” individuals in the Parliament who are not “failures”, and who can then begin to unravel the system and give effect to all the wonderful ideas SITT advances.
Calling on civic leaders and daring them to “step forward” is literally the same as farting in the wind.
So if SITT is not a euphemism for sitting on the sidelines and pontificating, I would expect to see its members out there getting their hands dirty in the political milieu because that’s the only arena available to effect the kind of change he appears to seek.