The Afghans are celebrating August 20, 2022 as International Kite Flying Day in celebration of the fall of Afghanistan to the Tabiban. Kite flying is an absolute old tradition.
We in the Caribbean community have always been flying kites. It’s a wonderful hobby and sport for all ages.
The UK and Europe will all be flying kites on Saturday, August 20, 2022 and our Trinbagonians, people in the Caricom and throughout the Caribbean are all invited to fly kites on the day.
This is a small world let’s regard.