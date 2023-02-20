THE Kings and Queens of the Carnival bands are usually truly magnificent. The ideas behind each portrayal, the effort put into each costume, leave us breathless with amazement. Same thing with the costumes designed for the Junior Kings and Queens. I looked at the Parade of Bands for our children and did not see one deliberately naked child. They all wore beautiful little costumes, were covered practically from head to toe, and were dancing and prancing merrily as they crossed the stage.
What happens with the adult Carnival costumes? Is there a silent competition to see who can bare the most skin without being completely naked? I am personally not against a bit of nakedness, but why quite so much? What is the incentive? Are the adult masqueraders getting value for money?
Fifteen hundred dollars for a swimsuit, a head dress and something to wave in your hand? Do we all need to get very real?
The only difference with most bands is colour scheme and, of course, who has more participants willing to bare it all. Around 3,000, 4,000, 5,000 or 6,000 men and women dressed for the beach?
What is the price to be paid for encouraging designers into going back to the good old days when costumes did not look like beachwear? In my respectful view the prize money may be the answer to inspiring fresh creativity.
I am thinking in the realm of a few million for the top band. Three-quarters of the decided amount for second place and half of the winning figure for third place. I think that some serious money will cause creativity to bloom.
For a few million dollars it will be a race to see who can create something meaningful. What year did T&T masqueraders begin merrily shedding practically all their clothing?
Who will be the first to admit that they are being overcharged for beads and feathers?
What is so special about paying serious money to be naked? How about a nice costume that you can actually put on a clothes hanger?
When last did you see a real, cover- the body- telling an interesting story- type of carnival costume?
Only when young masqueraders cross the stage?