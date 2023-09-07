Get rid of crime non-performers

Well, local elections are done, so let’s get back to murder and mayhem under the mismanagement of this Government.
As usual, under this Minister of National Security and the Commissioner of Police (CoP), this month, the murder toll in the twin-island state of Trinidad and Tobago is on track to overtake last year’s all-time-high number. As murder rates rise, more people are being killed than at any point in history. This twin island soaked in blood, with a population of about 1.4 million, now has the terrible spot of the sixth-highest crime rate in the world.
T&T was once the richest place in the Caribbean, but over the past eight years, it has been mismanaged by the destruction of our oil wealth and energy resources, dragged down by corruption, the drug trade and an increase in gun crimes and violence, all under this Government.
Photos of people shot dead in pools of blood all over the country appear on social media with regularity. Headlines of shootings are the norm. The violence has seeped into every aspect of our lives like an epidemic, and its reduction and prevention should be targeted now like a national emergency.
Murderous home invasions have increased dramatically, and newspaper headlines constantly report “bodies on the road”. More and more, the average citizen is faced with robbery at gunpoint. One headline said that “Over 2,000 robberies in the first seven months” have hit us this year. We are desperate and we have become numb seeing all these gruesome pictures on social media. So much so that it does not seem to affect the average person living in T&T anymore.
So after all the hullabaloo for the local government election, the results should have sent a message to the People’s National Movement (PNM) that its future is not secured and a neon warning sign that their performance appraisal is not good. One wonders how the Government continues to bury its head in the sand when our streets are soaked in blood.
Nothing is going right for the Keith Rowley-led Government—the oil industry is declining rapidly, infrastructure is not being maintained, we have water woes, skyrocketing food prices, high inflation, high crime and high unemployment. Does he magically think he can maintain the status quo with all these problems?
Even our national airline is facing problems at this time. When will the problems ever end? Over the period from August 19 to August 20, 73 pilots called in sick, in an effort to get the airline to take notice of their wages not being addressed since 2015. Now the whole of T&T is aware. Imagine that since 2015 to now, pilots haven’t received an increase in wages when the cost of living has probably quadrupled since then. So they saw no alternative but to stage a sickout, which severely affected 4,925 poor passengers who had the misfortune to be caught up in this situation.
I really feel for these passengers, but I also cannot understand why pilots are being treated like this when they have families like everyone else to take care of and they have our lives in their hands when they pilot these aircraft. Although CAL (Caribbean Airlines) is a whole other form of mismanagement, I really hope the airline puts something in place to address the concerns of the pilots, and also mechanisms in place to see that passengers are not affected like this in the future.
The crime crisis is out of hand, and with our murder rate set to overtake last year’s, let’s please get rid of the out-of-touch, egomaniacal and self-absorbed National Security Minister, and while you’re at it, get rid of the non-performing CoP as well.
Dr Neil Gosine
Port of Spain