Get rid of crime non-performers

Well, local elections are done, so let’s get back to murder and mayhem under the mismanagement of this Government.

As usual, under this Minister of National Security and the Commissioner of Police (CoP), this month, the murder toll in the twin-­island state of Trinidad and Tobago is on track to overtake last year’s all-time-high number. As murder rates rise, more people are being killed than at any point in history. This twin island soaked in blood, with a population of about 1.4 million, now has the terrible spot of the sixth-highest crime rate in the world.