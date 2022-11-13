Get serious about food production

The country is currently facing immense problems, and the authorities who can help avert this tragedy or turn things around seem to be ignoring what is happening.
I speak of the impending threat by farmers to down tools at the present time, as a result of recurring losses from many issues they are facing, especially losses from the incessant flooding. We see them losing crop after crop despite their efforts to try to recover. If farmers do not plant now, we are certainly in for a very bleak Christmas. Is this the “Mother of all Christmases”?
Yes, we are in the rainy season and due to climate change, the rains are not following the pattern to which we are accustomed. We are seeing bright, sunny weather change rapidly into dark cloud cover and sudden heavy downpours—sometimes for short bursts and at other times, prolonged periods.
These two factors have led to increased flooding, as our present infrastructure wasn’t built to mitigate such heavy downpours over short intervals. Drains and rivulets were, in the past, built to handle slow and constant runoff over a longer period, allowing for initial runoff into the oceans during high tides, and later the rest of the water flows off when the tides subside.
If farmers down tools at this particular time, it means the food supply problems will continue to rise, with thousands becoming unable to put food on the table.
It also means in two to three months’ time, there will be no food produced locally to supply the markets for consumers to buy, and what will the Government do then?
We have already decimated the agricultural industry by giving it one of the lowest allocations in the fiscal budget. So, are we going to import 100 per cent of the food which we consume now?
We must remember that since the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire world has been struggling to produce food. And added to that, the Ukraine/Russia war has made importation of grain, especially wheat, a very difficult and unsure prospect.
Added to that is the present dilemma, where many countries are cutting back on exporting the foods which they produce, keeping them for their own. Soon the food cards and food grants given to a select few will become obsolete since there will be nothing to exchange them for.
The Government has to get serious with this matter of food production since food is the basic human necessity that gives us the health and strength to do all the other activities which we need and want to do.
Will we have the wherewithal to enjoy the “Mother of all Carnivals”, when it comes around, if we do not have food in our bellies? Government must come to the rescue of farmers and clear water courses, widen and dredge rivers, and create water catchment ponds to hold the extra runoff so that farmers, who work so very hard to prepare their land, plant and nurture their crops and pay heavy wages for harvesting and transportation, get some relief.
Compensation after crops are damaged or wiped out is just putting a plaster on an infected sore. It does not solve our problems or turn around this dangerous road we are going down at breakneck speed.
We see that after spending over $400 million just two years ago on repairs to the Red House, Government is planning to spend more on making parliamentarians more comfortable. The nation waits to see where the priorities lie this time around.
WKS Hosein
Chaguanas