Get serious about food production

The country is currently facing immense problems, and the authorities who can help avert this tragedy or turn things around seem to be ignoring what is happening.

I speak of the impending threat by farmers to down tools at the present time, as a result of recurring losses from many issues they are facing, especially losses from the incessant flooding. We see them losing crop after crop despite their efforts to try to recover. If farmers do not plant now, we are certainly in for a very bleak Christmas. Is this the “Mother of all Christmases”?

Yes, we are in the rainy season and due to climate change, the rains are not following the pattern to which we are accustomed. We are seeing bright, sunny weather change rapidly into dark cloud cover and sudden heavy downpours—sometimes for short bursts and at other times, prolonged periods.

These two factors have led to increased flooding, as our present infrastructure wasn’t built to mitigate such heavy downpours over short intervals. Drains and rivulets were, in the past, built to handle slow and constant runoff over a longer period, allowing for initial runoff into the oceans during high tides, and later the rest of the water flows off when the tides subside.

If farmers down tools at this particular time, it means the food supply problems will continue to rise, with thousands becoming unable to put food on the table.

It also means in two to three months’ time, there will be no food produced locally to supply the markets for consumers to buy, and what will the Government do then?

We have already decimated the agricultural industry by giving it one of the lowest allocations in the fiscal budget. So, are we going to import 100 per cent of the food which we consume now?

We must remember that since the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire world has been struggling to produce food. And added to that, the Ukraine/Russia war has made importation of grain, especially wheat, a very difficult and unsure prospect.

Added to that is the present dilemma, where many countries are cutting back on exporting the foods which they produce, keeping them for their own. Soon the food cards and food grants given to a select few will become obsolete since there will be nothing to exchange them for.

The Government has to get serious with this matter of food production since food is the basic human necessity that gives us the health and strength to do all the other activities which we need and want to do.

Will we have the wherewithal to enjoy the “Mother of all Carnivals”, when it comes around, if we do not have food in our bellies? Government must come to the rescue of farmers and clear water courses, widen and dredge rivers, and create water catchment ponds to hold the extra runoff so that farmers, who work so very hard to prepare their land, plant and nurture their crops and pay heavy wages for harvesting and transportation, get some relief.

Compensation after crops are damaged or wiped out is just putting a plaster on an infected sore. It does not solve our problems or turn around this dangerous road we are going down at breakneck speed.

We see that after spending over $400 million just two years ago on repairs to the Red House, Government is planning to spend more on making parliamentarians more comfortable. The nation waits to see where the priorities lie this time around.

WKS Hosein

Chaguanas

Four Rs in a Laventille school

Reading, ’Riting, ­’Rithmetic, Rounds. Just another routine day in a Laventille school, though this time it was not a drill. But there was a videographer on hand in the classroom to record the event, and to publish it on Facebook; small children scampering under desks assuming the crouch position as practised; bullets to be heard whizzing by; Miss hiding in the cupboard; no word on the whereabouts of the principal. Or the school board.

Get crime under control...or get outside help

I am not against having cameras throughout the country, but why spend $80 million of taxpayers’ money to install cameras, and public servants have not gotten a raise of salary since 2013?

Yes, it might help in fighting the crime situation in the country; it is working in Singapore, China, Japan and maybe other countries because the criminals are more disciplined out there than in our country.

Putting muscle behind price gouging

The Prime Minister’s warning against price gouging in the wake of ongoing flooding is timely, but unlikely to dissuade anyone from profiteering off the misery of flood-hit farmers and low-income consumers.

The proclivity to exploit consumer need is so commonplace and widespread that what may be considered extortionate pricing elsewhere is generally seen in T&T as normal business practice consonant with the laws of supply and demand. The line between demand-driven price increases and price gouging can be blurry—but in a situation of need resulting from a disaster, hiking the price of necessities such as food and medicine to the point where people cannot afford the basics should be a red flag of the unfairness associated with price gouging.

However, subjective terms such as “unfairness” are no more useful than an epithet, which is why we need muscular legislation that balances the interests of both producers and consumers during disasters. Price gouging during a disaster should be made a crime, but this will only work if farmers and other producers are supported. Criminalising price gouging during disasters would be anathema to the market unless accompanied by clear and speedy financial mitigation measures such as disaster insurance, grants, debt relief, special subsidies and no-interest credit, among others.

Robust disaster legislation would protect consumers from being at the mercy of vendors and businesses. Instead of relying on sellers to exercise their conscience and act in a fair and reasonable manner, legislation would give the Prime Minister’s words real power and allow the State to respond to disaster situations in a structured manner that reduces the scope for poor decision-making influenced by bias, discrimination and partisan political interests. It would also set the rules for the State’s ­response ­regardless of which political party is in office.

In this situation, there would be clear criteria for declaring a disaster, whether at the community, regional, island or national level. A declaration by the Prime Minister would trigger a suite of measures including quick access to funding, release of designated State resources and responses, and the activation of price-gouging laws, among others.

The key question is whether any government would be willing to be so hemmed in by the law that it loses the total discretionary powers it ­currently enjoys to determine when, why, how and to whom State ­resources are distributed.

Patronage, including disaster patronage, is a source of massive political power that is not easily relinquished by governments without pressure from organised public opinion. However, people contending with a disaster and fallout from it should not be held hostage to political vagaries and governments that blow hot and cold depending on their current political agenda.

It has been three months since agricultural areas of Trinidad began experiencing floods on a regular basis as the rainy season picked up speed. With farmers’ crops drowning under flood waters, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein has been all but invisible—a fact probably explained by his social media posts which reveal just how distracted he is by the PNM’s upcoming internal elections in which he is running for the position of treasurer.

Soca on the back Burna?

While we debate if Tobago Carnival with its $17.5 million expense bill was worth it, I want to instead focus on something else that I found curious during the event. It involves the current state and future direction of our soca ­genre.

Leading up to Tobago Carnival, the music scene promised to deliver with the Scarborough Riddim which seemed to perfectly capture the “feel” of Tobago, particularly with two of the most popular songs on the riddim, Shurwayne Winchester’s “To Be Gonian”, and “We Reach” by Zan and Adana Roberts. However, when Burna Boy was announced as headlining the TOMAC event, soca and the Scarborough Riddim took a back seat to Afrobeats.

Leaving us behind

W hen we compare Trinidad and Tobago with some countries which also gained Independence in the ’60s, we get a profound insight into the tragic mismanagement of this country.

Mauritius, population of 1.3 million, attained sovereignty from Britain in 1968. With “no exploitable resources” like diamonds or oil, its prospects were so dismal, Nobel economist James Meade doubted its viability. But outstanding leadership moved that nation from a sugar-based monoculture to a diversified upper middle-income economy involving tourism, finance, textiles, agro-processing and advanced technology, achieving over five per cent annual economic growth for almost 30 years.