Caricom and our government recently held a Regional Symposium addressing Crime and Violence as a Public Health Issue on April 17-18, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency, so now what?
Of course, I am not expecting positive results immediately but there are so many aspects of crime that I do not believe have been addressed and to be honest, we did not need a symposium to discuss these matters. We need to real and use common sense.
May I add that is it now we realise that we must invest heavily in sports, and trades or technical-vocation to name a few so that our young people would have something positive to do? Have we been laying our heads in sand for too long?
Now what about addressing and arresting the “big fishes”? How come in 2023, none of them have been arrested or even charged for bringing in the illegal guns and drugs? Is it because they are the high society folks or the untouchables in this country or do they finance some or all political parties? Can anyone seriously tell us, the citizens, that they do not know who these folks are? Someone must know something.
I seriously doubt that any youth of African descent who lives in a ghetto or socially depressed area has the resources or network and funding to bring in the illegal stuff. Also, what about those other big fishes who are involved in modern day slavery? Trafficking young children and women as if the crime was a joke? When are those big fishes going to realise that they, too, must pay for their crimes?
When we in this country really decide to get serious about bringing down the “big fishes” in this country who wear “suit and tie” or drive a fancy car or truck, dare not shop on Charlotte Street and live in upscale gated areas across the country then I will know that the administration is serious about crime.
I am so sick and tired of being sick and tired of the constant ole talk or rumshop talk in this country as to how we should deal with crime. Poverty, illiteracy, lack of proper parenting and high unemployment rates, amongst many other things, all contribute to the crime level. However, if we do ever get serious about crime and decide to teach the high society a serious lesson then I am sure we would see a reduction in crime very soon.
If a country has justice for some and not for all, then how can crime be solved?
If a country constantly shows bias for a certain section of society then how can crime be solved?
If the “service” or uniformed men and women continue to take bribes to turn a blind eye on the items that are brought into our country through the ports legally, then how can crime be solved?
The amount of injustice and corruption that takes place in this country daily is beyond nauseating; I am often ashamed to proclaim this the land of my birth.
Now businessmen and businesswomen have to struggle to get a firearm to defend themselves but the bandits have easy access to rifles, etc? Now tell me if that is not injustice?
Again, when we in this country really decide to get serious about bringing down the “big fishes” then I will know that the current administration is serious about crime. Until then, I couldn’t care less about a symposium to ole talk and eat fancy food.