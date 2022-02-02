The calypso by the Barbados group Spice comes to my mind nowadays.
It appears everybody in Trinidad and Tobago (not yours truly) has a gun. Our citizens have become so immune to the reckless and irresponsible behaviour with guns that nothing surprises them any more.
My heart goes out to Christian Liverpool, an innocent child who lost his life due to the ignorance and stupidity of adults. Unfortunately, like the many citizens who have lost their lives innocently due to violence, he will become a statistic.
I read where someone in authority spoke about counselling for the family. I stand corrected, but any adult who has a loaded gun in a house where children could reach it does not need counselling, but immediate incarceration. There is no excuse whatsoever.
Such immediate action will give our citizens some hope that the authorities are serious about the gun problem in T&T. Anything else is just window dressing.