Get vaccinated...and encourage others to do so

In the 1960s up to the early ’70s, there was a comic strip in the Trinidad Guardian (I believe) named Li’l Abner situated in “Dogpatch”, USA. The featured characters were Mammy Yokum, Pappy Yokum and, of course, Li’l Abner.
The main features of this setting were the “Hammus Alabamus”—a ham that never finished (no matter how much the family ate from it during the day). It would simply replenish itself during the night for the next day; and Li’l Abner, who was a strapping young man with jet black hair in a “Tony Curtis kiss curl”, and was employed as a mattress tester at the only factory in the area and came home dead tired at the end of a hard day’s work and went straight to sleep.
Another feature of that strip was the birth of student protests, represented by an organisation called “SWINE”—Students Wildly Indignant about Nearly Everything! The cartoonist showed the same group of teenagers protesting in front of government buildings, and the slogans on the placards would change as the objects of the protests changed.
It wasn’t until a few years ago that I learned that that comic strip was a satire on American (political) life, like Peanuts.
It is this scenario that has kept replaying in my mind over the last couple of months, as I look at and listen to not only local citizens, but people all over the world expressing themselves in defence of their stance in vaccine hesitance, vaccine obstinacy and vaccine reticence.
While their different stances may be perfectly logical, the bottom line is that in Trinidad and Tobago, Mr Terrence Deyalsingh and his medical panel can state exactly how long the Ministry of Health has been trying to move the vaccination level of the population from a percentage in the 40s to well over 50 per cent.
We continue to lose citizens in bigger and bigger numbers daily while, correspondingly, rates of infection continue to rise—and these two rising numbers have absolutely no effect on many in our population; if they did, people would go out and get vaccinated and/or use their influence to get people who listen to them to do the same.
Ladies and gentlemen, to date we have “lost” two Easters, two Spiritual Baptist Liberation Days, two Point Fortin weekends, two Indian Arrival Days, two Corpus Christi celebrations, two Emancipation Days, two Independence Days, two Republic Days, two Divalis, two Eid-Ul-Fitrs, two Christmases; and; by next year; two Carnivals, not to mention two full years of no pre-school and primary school—and we are only just seeing secondary schools back out.
What we need is for people to stop behaving as though they are members of “SWINE”, listen to their conscience and encourage people to go out, get vaccinated, get their boosters, and get our percentage well over 50 per cent and even over 60 per cent, and let us get back to normal.
Brian Patino