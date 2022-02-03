Getting a Taste of Carnival but no taste of food

A $30 million proposal for a taste of Carnival but I can’t get a taste of food this month because the ministry has put a stop on food cards.
I was surprised when I went to make my groceries. I had to put back all the items because the manager said the food cards have been stopped
Is this the caring government I voted for to starve me?
They stop the food card under the guise that a review is being done because there are people who are in receipt of food cards which they are not supposed to get.
It took the Government six years to discover this and now people who really need the food help are paying the penalty.
How am I going to eat because I have no other income.
The supermarket said they have also stopped taking pensioners’ cheques because some were stolen and you have to wait for two months for them to get it sorted out.
Dr Rowley should have a heart for poor people.
Azad Ali
Curepe