Getting a Taste of Carnival but no taste of food

A $30 million proposal for a taste of Carnival but I can’t get a taste of food this month because the ministry has put a stop on food cards.

I was surprised when I went to make my groceries. I had to put back all the items because the manager said the food cards have been stopped

Is this the caring government I voted for to starve me?

They stop the food card under the guise that a review is being done because there are people who are in receipt of food cards which they are not supposed to get.

It took the Government six years to discover this and now people who really need the food help are paying the penalty.

How am I going to eat because I have no other income.

The supermarket said they have also stopped taking pensioners’ cheques because some were stolen and you have to wait for two months for them to get it sorted out.

Dr Rowley should have a heart for poor people.

Azad Ali

Curepe

The TSTT reboot

TSTT has invited its employee representative unions to consultations on a proposed restructuring of the organisation and a refined operating model.

The company says that fixed line voice calling has declined by some 50 per cent over the past ten years and mobile voice fell by 20 per cent over the same period. Its revenue fell by $453 million over the last financial year, 18 per cent less than the year before.

Beware Covid complacency

With just under half of the population vaccinated against Covid-19, it would be a mistake to be lulled into complacency by the recent decline in deaths.

As officials of the Ministry of Health have warned, T&T must remain on its guard. Although the Omicron variant has eclipsed Delta, we are still to see Omicron’s peak infection and its consequences in terms of hospitalisation and death which tend to lag by a few weeks.

Congrats to our victorious cricketers

Aaaaannd breathe out!

Congratulations to the WI T20 men’s team on an outstanding series victory in emphatic fashion against England.

Commiserations to the English lads, not for the first time, right— wink, wink…

Criticise them when they get it wrong but praise them when they get it right.

UWI must not become like Windies

Coming out of the Federation, there are two institutions that have kept the spirit of the West Indies and the hope as aspirations of a united English-speaking archipelago alive, namely the West Indies Cricket Team and The University of the West Indies.

Know your power as a consumer

Like with Covid-19 deaths and much else we seem resigned to our fate about sky-rocketing prices. The editorial in the Daily Express on Tuesday captioned “Caring for the consumer” focusses on this issue, talking about the people’s plight and the need for immediate solutions, but will the powers-that-be listen?