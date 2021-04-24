Getting T&T’s story right

There is an old African proverb that says, “Until the lion learns how to write, every story will glorify the hunter.” That more or less summarises the reporting of our social and political situation in Trinidad and Tobago. We know a lot about the hunter. He can write; therefore, we know his story very well. It is a story composed by him to manipulate the reader into believing whatever he wants us the believe. His characteristics are reflected in our political party financiers, our mega politicians and our ruthless businesspeople. It is their narrative that we must consume.
Perhaps the most pertinent but extremely scary part of that proverb is the part that says, “until the lion learns to write”. Somewhere in that scenario is the reality that the lion cannot and will never learn to write. It is just impossible; therefore, it is the story of the hunter that one must be guided by. The reader therefore has to ask whether what is presented to him is factual or a figment of the imagination of the writer. It is that critical level of analysis that must guide us if we are ever to emerge from mental slavery.
Almost every day, I hear individuals calling in to radio talk-shows expressing all kinds of solutions for our nation. The sad reality is many are like the lion who cannot write. Their views and suggestions bear no relation to reality. For example, many say the Government must spend money on this and that, without any idea of where the money is to come from. I hear musicians quarrelling about not making it on the international music arena. They cry discrimination. They have no idea about the basics of music, their diction is so poor that even their back-up singers do not know what they are singing, but they want to be the next Rihanna. The lion cannot write.
There are many young people who seek high-paying jobs and want to live a lifestyle similar to the rich, but have no basic understanding of engineering, computer science, law, accounting or many of the high-paying careers. The lion cannot write. Against this background are many who struggle and work hard and provide for their families, they abhor criminal activities, they are natural musicians, excellent at many instruments, success stories from a world surrounded by discrimination, neglect and structured efforts to dehumanise the community. But their story can never be told or brought to the attention of those who can make the required intervention simply because as powerful as the lion is, he cannot write.
As we go forward seeking a better path for humankind, it will behove us to pause a moment and analyse the stories we are told. Are we really a divided people? Are the people of Barrackpore and Penal all parasitic piranhas without a conscience? Are the people of Laventille and Sea Lots bandits with no desire for a structured family life? Evaluate the story of the hunter, recognise the impotence of the lion, and arrive at a point where one can make decisions based on careful analysis, founded on a foundation of love and compassion and a determination to make this world, this Trinidad and Tobago, a better place.
Steve Alvarez
via e-mail