Getting the data right

Tobago has a population of 60,000. Before the Easter weekend we were told that Tobago police expected approximately 120,000 Trinidadians to visit Tobago over the Easter weekend. After the weekend, we heard in the media that 100,000 Trinidadians had visited Tobago.
With a population of 60,000 where did those 100,000 Trinidadians sleep when in Tobago? On the beach? Well maybe. But…
Caribbean Airlines has told us that from April 14 to 18, 2022 the airline carried 5,767 passengers and operated 120 flights on the domestic air bridge between Trinidad and Tobago. A total of 5,767 passengers would imply 2,883 going each way – that is 2,833 Trinidadian visitors going to Tobago by plane. The Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Ferry Service in a release on April 22 gave a figure of 28,900 passengers transported between the islands between April 10 and 20. That is 14,450 Trinidadian visitors going to Tobago by ferry. Add the two and you get 17,333 visitors arrived by plane or ferry. Let us say CAL or the Ferry company were out by a factor of two, and we double the numbers over the time period, we would now get 34,666 Trinidadian visitors going to Tobago over the Easter weekend.
How did the other 65,334 Trinidadian visitors get to Tobago over the Easter weekend? Did they swim?
Nobody questions these numbers when given.
This is not the first time though. In previous years we have heard about how many hundreds of thousands of visitors came to Trinidad for Carnival, and when you look at the available flights that figure is impossible!
J Smith
St Augustine