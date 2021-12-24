Gifts are who we are

Presents are a delightful part of the Christmas experience. The root of the English word, “gift”, can be traced back to the Germanic language of the 14th century, and meant special talent or something given with no strings attached.
Gifting is an act born of affection and offered in respect to our fellow beings. If one feels in any way forced or compelled to give, then the significance of the exchange is diminished.
The essential motive behind giving is the reverential act of caring. When received in grace, gifts awaken the spirit of humility and benevolence within. Presents establish or reinforce relationships.
The donor may want to satisfy a sense of obligation, express appreciation or rejoice in the contentment of contributing to the happiness of others. The receiver experiences the excitement of something new and perhaps unexpected.
There is benefit on both sides. The joy of giving and the happiness of receiving are two sides of the same coin.
Psychology Today published two related articles on their website. One, dated October 20, 2015, titled “Small acts of generosity and the neuroscience of gratitude”, says generosity and gratitude go hand in hand, and create an upward spiral of well-being. Small actions start the loop.
Citing various studies, gratitude was identified as a fundamental thread in the fabric of our society. Everyone involved is positively influenced. There is such potency in giving, even the accidental observer experiences optimism and hope in witnessing a hand of help extended to the needy.
While a token wrapped and ribboned is recognised as a present, acts of compassion and care are also gifts in their own right, equally valid in promoting the cycle of gratitude and generosity.
Your cheerful phone call or encouragement to the disheartened is a valuable gift in the best sense of the word. By initiating deeds of support, care and concern, you yourself become the gift. Your goodwill and positive feelings are presents that are as valuable as any that could be presented.
Gratitude is appreciation for what we already possess. It is a mood of thankfulness we create by thinking of the many people, places and things that support life, even the bodies we are born in and the oxygen we need.
With regular practice, the mood can become an attitude. Value your resources, both God-given and man-made, and soon your disposition turns bright and sunny. The optimism generated lightens our outlook with friends and strangers alike.
Generosity can result from a feeling of gratitude. The recognition of our own blessings generates the will to give. Giving, motivated only by the welfare of another, is the essence of our humanity and underlies the spirit of Christmas.
In the other Psychology Today article, published December 25, 2012, titled “The evolutionary biology of altruism”, the author concluded: “Science proves that our genes and our brains have evolved to be compassionate, to cooperate, and to foster community. Hopefully, the science presented here reinforces what we already know intuitively. Being altruistic and kind to one another benefits us all.”
During this holiday season, meditate on your blessings and embrace the cycle of gratitude and generosity.
In addition to giving the traditional material items, we can give service and support. Maybe we could also give compassion and cooperation and our company. Give, please, because it’s the foundation on which our communities thrive. Gifts are who we are.
Bro Vijai Sadal