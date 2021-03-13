The present level of criminality reminds me of the old saying about “closing the barn door after the horse has bolted”.

In years long gone by in Trinidad and Tobago, it was peaceful because children were taught respect for others and others’ property. Children were quickly corrected whenever they did wrong. Either by their parents or their neighbours.

We have come a long way since then. Instead of being guided by our elders, we have handed over the reins to the youth. We can no longer correct our children because they have the right to bring charges against us.

Ignore the fact that what we are trying to teach them is for their benefit and well-being. Any form of punishment is deemed to be a criminal offence. Unless it is handed down on parents by their children.

How did we come to this point in life? We have allowed the progressive thinkers to run the show and they are the youth.

Just look at what has happened to modern movies.... They are nothing but violence, sex and obscenities. Murder in all its forms is now considered art.

What has happened to music? Instead of being soothing and poetic, it is now a matter of who can scream the loudest, and no song should be composed of more than three or four words. Obscenities are also allowed.

Before we blame the police for not getting a handle on crime, we have to get these current ridiculous laws reversed.

Give the parents the right to correct their children once again. Children learn through various methods throughout their growth because they are unable to understand the message in the same way throughout their growth stages.

Sometimes it is necessary to use a physical form of correction, especially in their very early stages. This changes when they are able to understand verbal explanations.

Not all forms of physical correction are abusive.

Richard Deane

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Questions over SORT’s boss

Questions over SORT’s boss

We have to wonder under what rock the Police Service Commission (PolSC) is living that it could nominate Inspector Mark Hernandez for the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police despite the numerous serious questions hanging over his head.

Thinking about Dukes

Thinking about Dukes

THERE is Watson Duke and Winston Duke, both Tobago-born. Watson is famous in Trinidad and Tobago. As the star of Black Panther, the fame of Winston is international. While we are thinking entertainment, we cannot forget the loved calypsonian Mighty Duke, the late Kelvin Pope.

A search for Qadir

A search for Qadir

LAST SUNDAY, I marked my 75th year on this earth. It was a milestone of sorts, but no great achievement at a time when many people go way past that number, and remain very healthy and fit into their 80s. All praise to them.

T&T’s ‘Maitri’ Mystery

T&T’s ‘Maitri’ Mystery

AT THE United Nations last September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised the world “India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used to help all humanity”.

On January 3 this year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) gave authorisation to use Covid-19 vaccines produced by India. Modi termed the WHO approval a decisive turning point in the country’s fight against the coronavirus. On January 20 this year, keeping his UN promise, India announced the launch of the “Vaccine Maitri” or vaccine friendship programme to assist countries in accessing Indian-manufactured Covid vaccines.

Dangers of narcissism

Dangers of narcissism

FROM POLITICIAN to the ordinary farmer, Hutus united to get rid of the “cockroaches”, working together to exterminate their Tutsi friends, neighbours, co-workers and family members. —Kennedy Ndahiro, “Dehumanisation: How the Tutsis were reduced to cockroaches, snakes to be killed.”

Parasram more than deserving

The steady hand and wise head of Dr Roshan Parasram, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), during a global pandemic and in the life Trinidad and Tobago has seen this country through its roughest medical waters ever.