The present level of criminality reminds me of the old saying about “closing the barn door after the horse has bolted”.
In years long gone by in Trinidad and Tobago, it was peaceful because children were taught respect for others and others’ property. Children were quickly corrected whenever they did wrong. Either by their parents or their neighbours.
We have come a long way since then. Instead of being guided by our elders, we have handed over the reins to the youth. We can no longer correct our children because they have the right to bring charges against us.
Ignore the fact that what we are trying to teach them is for their benefit and well-being. Any form of punishment is deemed to be a criminal offence. Unless it is handed down on parents by their children.
How did we come to this point in life? We have allowed the progressive thinkers to run the show and they are the youth.
Just look at what has happened to modern movies.... They are nothing but violence, sex and obscenities. Murder in all its forms is now considered art.
What has happened to music? Instead of being soothing and poetic, it is now a matter of who can scream the loudest, and no song should be composed of more than three or four words. Obscenities are also allowed.
Before we blame the police for not getting a handle on crime, we have to get these current ridiculous laws reversed.
Give the parents the right to correct their children once again. Children learn through various methods throughout their growth because they are unable to understand the message in the same way throughout their growth stages.
Sometimes it is necessary to use a physical form of correction, especially in their very early stages. This changes when they are able to understand verbal explanations.
Not all forms of physical correction are abusive.
Richard Deane
Diego Martin