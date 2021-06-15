Will the Minister of Finance allow the business chain to grind to a halt?
The Covid surge is causing challenges with Customs as the virus has now hit the sector. The officers are getting infected. Government’s Customs is an important link in the supply chain and the Department that needs to up its game is the Valuation department. This department plays a pivotal role to manufacturers and importers seeking duty free releases for goods.
My suggestion is that the comptroller must put together a team of loyal and dedicated officers and dispatch them to the ports of entry to speed up the process as well as contract Customs officers who are on pre-retirement leave and retired for this Covid season.
Gordon Laughlin
via e-mail