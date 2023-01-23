The choice selection of the seventh President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is now history with the election of Christine Kangaloo by the Electoral College.
I think it is only fair that the population of T&T give the second female in succession chosen for the highest office of the land a chance to prove herself worthy of the post. There has been a lot of furore about her close association with a particular political party but the question arises, “Is there anyone who can be singled out in this small island state of ours without some kind of political affiliation?”
As long as one is in the “know” of what is happening or keeping up with developments in T&T he/she will have some kind of preference to one side of the politics or the other. The only distinction is that some people are openly associated to a party by way of actions, while others are more subtle in their associations.
It is the former for Ms Kangaloo, since she has played many roles in the politics as Opposition Senator, Government Senator and Minister of the same political party. Hence, it is easy to say that the president-elect is the makings of that particular party.
It is unfortunate that with the composition of the party in power with 38 MPs and Senators versus 25 Opposition MPs and Senators it is a foregone conclusion that the ruling party’s choice will be in the ascendency. There are nine Independent Senators and as we have seen in the past the tendency is to vote for the ruling party’s choice. So it boils down to being more of a selection than an election (so to speak).
This is why the call for constitution reform which has been repeated many times by ex-PM, Basdeo Panday is more relevant now than ever before.
In any event, as has been said before it is hoped that the new President will be able to shed the “political coat” and uphold the highest office of the land with fairness, fearlessness, dignity and compassion.
Congratulations to the seventh President of the Republic, Ms Christine Kangaloo.