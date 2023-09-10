Give Rishi’s family closure

I write to express my deep concern and dismay at the inaction and bureaucratic hurdles that continue to prevent the Khemchand family from receiving the closure they need during this trying time.

The tragic loss of Rishi Khemchand and his fellow fishermen at sea sent shockwaves through our community. The pain and suffering endured by their families are immeasurable.

However, what compounds this already immense grief is the prolonged and unjust delay in providing them with the opportunity to lay their beloved Rishi to rest.

It has been over six months since Rishi Khemchand’s remains were discovered in Venezuelan waters and subsequently returned to our shores. While the physical return of his body offered a glimmer of hope to his family, the reality is they have been denied the chance to properly say their goodbyes due to frustrating delays in the forensic analysis of his DNA sample.

This situation is simply unacceptable. The Khemchand family’s pain is shared by our entire community, and it is our moral duty to provide them with the closure they deserve. As the Member of Parliament for Mayaro, with a particular focus on matters of national security and justice, I feel compelled to speak out.

I urgently implore the Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds, to take immediate, decisive action. I beseech the minister to make it his top priority to expedite the resolution of the DNA analysis.

This is not a matter of mere bureaucratic procedures; it is a matter of compassion and basic humanity. We, as a society, must stand together to deliver justice and comfort to those in their darkest hours. Our Government must demonstrate its unwavering commitment to its citizens in times of their greatest need.

I call upon Minister Hinds to act swiftly and decisively, instructing all relevant authorities to prioritise the DNA analysis. By doing so, we can bring some semblance of closure to a grieving family and reaffirm our nation’s commitment to the principles of justice and humanity.

Rushton Paray

Member of Parliament for Mayaro

Urgent need to address corruption within TTPS

The famous saying, “Power tends to corrupt; absolute power corrupts absolutely”, holds true in many spheres of life, including law enforcement. This letter sheds light on the corrupt practices within the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, illustrating how they have failed the citizens they are meant to protect and serve.

Why no power cuts to State agencies?

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has stated that T&TEC is owed $1.4 billion by State agencies.

If I don’t pay T&TEC on time, they cut me off. Why can’t they do that to them? By being able to do that, they would get paid.

The devil’s underpants

“Hotter than the devil’s jockey shorts” was one term used to describe the recent extreme heat conditions. Then there was “I got to get my life together. This heat made me realise that I cannot go to hell.” Another one was “The heat index is somewhere between OMG and WTA.”

Fire Service abomination

It is too late to save the life of 98-year-old Malcolm Diaz but not too late to hold everyone who failed him to account.

While we may never know for sure, there is a good chance that Mr Diaz could have been rescued if either of the two fire stations closest to him had even one working water tender and if the fire hydrant near his house actually had water. As it turned out, in his moment of greatest need, the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service was too paralysed by a lack of equipment to reach him in time.

Use every chance to instil patriotism

Some time ago, there was a strong lobby for schools reopening to coincide with Independence Day, to promote patriotism or just break the holidays to facilitate this. Fortunately for us, our school year, starting so early in September, makes it quite attainable.