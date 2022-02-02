This is the first year that World Wetlands Day is being observed as a United Nations international day, following its adoption by the General Assembly on August 30, 2021.
Today, we hope this adoption will trigger immediate and sustainable action and change because we are losing the battle. Our wetlands are being destroyed by destructive action and administrative inaction.
For two decades, we have celebrated World Wetlands Day to highlight the importance of mangroves and wetland areas to our environment, our coastlines, our livelihoods and our future, and yet after 20 years later, there is almost no change.
With deep appreciation, we have noted that successive governments have made lofty commitments and written colourful policies for the protection of our precious wetlands, and although they sound perfect on paper, they simply have not translated into enforcement action to save our threatened wetland ecosystems.
On February 10, 2021, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) wrote the Minister of Planning and Development, Environmental Management Authority (EMA), Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) and the Office of the Attorney General, appealing to them to amend the Designated Activities Order (as amended), 2001 to include the “destruction, removal and disturbance of mangroves” as a designated activity.
Should this amendment be made, any developer whose proposed activity directly or indirectly affects mangroves must apply for and obtain a Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC). This will ensure that any and all mangrove removal is monitored and regulated, and replanting is enforced.
Another year has passed where more wetlands and mangrove forests are being destroyed, and our politicians remain tongue-tied and neutered. The “no net loss” principle enshrined in our wetlands policy is already 20 years old and legally unenforceable. Rather than waste another year of lip service, we simply need Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis and AG Faris Al-Rawi to give mangroves effective legal protection.
Until and unless we accept the critical role that mangroves play in our lives, we will continue to destroy priceless natural capital while paying the price of our own short-sightedness. Nature will reclaim her land as in the case of Mosquito Creek.