I write today, extremely ­concerned and annoyed, having heard the rationale uttered by our Prime Minister that the use of pepper spray and tasers to protect ourselves is objectionable, given the possibility that it could be used against a victim.

Is this rationale used in respect of persons applying for firearm user’s licences or is it a given that the female applicants may be more than likely in the minority and the male applicants, who are perhaps more than likely in the majority, are issued such licences and are permitted to use firearms because it is definitive in someone’s mind that such a possibility of becoming a victim themselves would either be remote or non-existent?

Why do I get the distinct impression that the rights of women are to be determined by those persons who are protected and escorted themselves to most venues and would not find themselves, as some women would, in a position of vulnerability and helplessness.

The women of Trinidad and Tobago ought not to be told at this stage of our development why we cannot be trusted to defend ourselves when the statistics indicate that we are losing the battle in being raped and killed—our children casually denied their mothers, and other relatives are denied critical members of their households, for the rest of their lives.

I, for one, would like to hear a more credible argument because any one of us would at least have a fighting chance of surviving a possible attack when backed into a corner. Are we saying that we should depend on a superhero to suddenly intervene, and helplessly wait out our sentence with the would-be rapist and/or killer?

Like other developed countries, I want to be independent in my right to seeking self-preservation. I would like therefore for this Government to reconsider its position on this issue, and to weigh it fairly against requests made by other members of the community to be issued with even deadlier means of protection.

The outrage in this country has been palpable over the last few days—the innocence lost, the advantage taken of a child, the callousness, the lack of mercy shown and the absolute horror we can only imagine that this child endured—first passing the stop requested, the disbelief, the locking of the doors, begging to be released, followed by crying, more begging, possibly being cursed at, hit, more tears and despair intensified as two more men enter. Have any of us tried to imagine what Ashanti Riley went through, and others like her? Oh my God!

And so who else should chance this kind of encounter without a stun gun or pepper spray to help persons who are as mismatched as we women often are physi­cally with our attackers? The use of stun guns and pepper spray needs to be reviewed immediately, as opposed to dismissing its legalisation without any other plan or protection in place, especially when so many women’s lives hang in the balance. We are truly sitting ducks, and it has been too easily tolerated over the years. Let us not allow this horrific memory to fade without pursuing a solution, just for it to be replaced by another tragedy weeks from now, continuing the cycle.

Also, with immediate effect, the “PH” system needs to be regularised, such that a certificate of good character and registration of drivers become integral and, if not, that the transportation system reverts to the rigours of the “hired” system, with improved security considerations built into its functioning. Thirdly, that the sex offender list/public notification system be given the green light, now so that the reprobates among us would be significantly deterred and reconsider the next move much more seriously.

Ladies, some movement is now necessary—no, critical—that our children’s lives and our lives are taken seriously; yes, as seriously as the criminals take their careers. To do all that can be done to hold on to our entitlement, that’s right—our dignity and our lives.

Lisa Thomas

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Review education Concordat

Review education Concordat

For years public opinion has been on the side of replacing the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination on the grounds that it is counter-productive to educational objectives and damaging to the psychological and mental health of children.

What is not as clear, however, is the form such change should take and the institutional arrangements for accommodating it.

Strokes of the pen of life

Strokes of the pen of life

Our beloved and vibrant niece, Sarita, had joined us for a day during a sunny Mayaro week. I did not know it at the time, but while the laughter and camaraderie overlooking the beach were at their height, she had shown her aunt something under her arm.

Ten days later she shared a Stage 3 cancer diagnosis with us. What a case of laugh and cry living in the same yard!

A matter of trust

A matter of trust

I must admit that as I monitored what was happening in the US, the shenanigans of outgoing President Donald Trump as he sought first to defy, then later to subvert the electoral process, I all but ignored developments here at home.

It was when I saw Afra Raymond, the fiercely independent activist who is also outspoken on issues of national importance, disassemble the controversial Public Procurement Amendment Bill and call on citizens to let their voices be heard, that I switched focus.

The spreading swampland

The spreading swampland

Last Sunday, front-page headlines screamed: “Monsters among us”, “Evil among us” and “Danger”, all focusing on the raping and killing of women and girls in this country.

The potency of the Word

The potency of the Word

The savage murder of Ashanti Riley touched many of us. It led us to reflect upon the kind of society we have created and the citizens (social beings) we are cultivating.

Ashanti’s murder led the Prime Minister to talk about “the monsters” we are cultivating within our midst. Phyllis Bruce, another mother whose black son vanished on March 19, sympathised with Ashanti’s mother in her grief: “Even from one mother to another, I can’t find the words to comfort her. But I would say to her, be strong. Hold on. Keep courage.” (Express, December 11).

Urgent need for diversification

Urgent need for diversification

The large retailer, PriceSmart, has told us it has to cut its range of imported goods because of the national shortage of foreign exchange. To compound this, we also heard that Tringen 1 at Pt Lisas is to stop operation because of a shortage of gas; further reducing the rents, foreign exchange. As expected, there is a call for the devaluation of the TT$.