I write today, extremely concerned and annoyed, having heard the rationale uttered by our Prime Minister that the use of pepper spray and tasers to protect ourselves is objectionable, given the possibility that it could be used against a victim.
Is this rationale used in respect of persons applying for firearm user’s licences or is it a given that the female applicants may be more than likely in the minority and the male applicants, who are perhaps more than likely in the majority, are issued such licences and are permitted to use firearms because it is definitive in someone’s mind that such a possibility of becoming a victim themselves would either be remote or non-existent?
Why do I get the distinct impression that the rights of women are to be determined by those persons who are protected and escorted themselves to most venues and would not find themselves, as some women would, in a position of vulnerability and helplessness.
The women of Trinidad and Tobago ought not to be told at this stage of our development why we cannot be trusted to defend ourselves when the statistics indicate that we are losing the battle in being raped and killed—our children casually denied their mothers, and other relatives are denied critical members of their households, for the rest of their lives.
I, for one, would like to hear a more credible argument because any one of us would at least have a fighting chance of surviving a possible attack when backed into a corner. Are we saying that we should depend on a superhero to suddenly intervene, and helplessly wait out our sentence with the would-be rapist and/or killer?
Like other developed countries, I want to be independent in my right to seeking self-preservation. I would like therefore for this Government to reconsider its position on this issue, and to weigh it fairly against requests made by other members of the community to be issued with even deadlier means of protection.
The outrage in this country has been palpable over the last few days—the innocence lost, the advantage taken of a child, the callousness, the lack of mercy shown and the absolute horror we can only imagine that this child endured—first passing the stop requested, the disbelief, the locking of the doors, begging to be released, followed by crying, more begging, possibly being cursed at, hit, more tears and despair intensified as two more men enter. Have any of us tried to imagine what Ashanti Riley went through, and others like her? Oh my God!
And so who else should chance this kind of encounter without a stun gun or pepper spray to help persons who are as mismatched as we women often are physically with our attackers? The use of stun guns and pepper spray needs to be reviewed immediately, as opposed to dismissing its legalisation without any other plan or protection in place, especially when so many women’s lives hang in the balance. We are truly sitting ducks, and it has been too easily tolerated over the years. Let us not allow this horrific memory to fade without pursuing a solution, just for it to be replaced by another tragedy weeks from now, continuing the cycle.
Also, with immediate effect, the “PH” system needs to be regularised, such that a certificate of good character and registration of drivers become integral and, if not, that the transportation system reverts to the rigours of the “hired” system, with improved security considerations built into its functioning. Thirdly, that the sex offender list/public notification system be given the green light, now so that the reprobates among us would be significantly deterred and reconsider the next move much more seriously.
Ladies, some movement is now necessary—no, critical—that our children’s lives and our lives are taken seriously; yes, as seriously as the criminals take their careers. To do all that can be done to hold on to our entitlement, that’s right—our dignity and our lives.
Lisa Thomas
via e-mail