Give yourselves a chance to live

Our world exists today in troubled circumstances, governed by outmoded charters and laws that are no longer fit for purpose and do not respond to human needs.

When most of these charters were signed 70 or more years ago, more than 70 countries were not independent and had no say in their formulation. Therefore, the conditions of underdevelopment, poverty and disease that today plague nations around the globe were not considered. If anything, they were regarded as the natural condition of colonised people that would be addressed by their predictable death. Life was cheap.