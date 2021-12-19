Give yourselves a chance to live

The Inter-Religious Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago (IRO) wishes to express its full support for citizens and residents of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

During a virtual meeting, members of the IRO discussed the threat of the current pandemic, the severe effects of the Covid-19 virus on the population, and the overall challenges the spread of the virus continues to present to the lives of citizens and residents.

The IRO’s president, Pundit Lloyd Mukram Sirjoo, and his executive are cognisant of the high number of daily Covid infections and deaths.

Members of the IRO felt compelled to make an appeal to all who are eligible to receive vaccines to become vaccinated.

Our message to the nation is simple: please give yourselves a fighting chance to live; become vaccinated!

Further, the IRO remains a staunch advocate of the health measures and protocols implemented by the State, through the Ministry of Health, in the fight against the Covid-19 virus.

Ultimately, the IRO remains a committed religious umbrella body of diverse faith-based organisations in Trinidad and Tobago.

Secretary

IRO

